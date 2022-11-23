This just in: Café Kitsuné Singapore set to open 1 December 2022

Lifestyle Asia
Dining
23 Nov 2022 01:49 PM

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer

Fashionistas and cafe-hoppers, watch out: Café Kitsuné Singapore is set to open 1 December 2022 at Capitol Singapore.

This marks the French-Japanese cafe’s first foray into Singapore, which already has 21 other locales in other major cities such as Seoul, Tokyo, Paris, London, and New York.

cafe kitsune
Café Kitsuné & Maison Kitsuné in Bangkok⁠’s The EmQuartier

While most flock to the locale for its stylish, Intagrammable interiors and locale-specific merchandise, Café Kitsuné has also held is own with its coffee. Their signature single origin coffee beans are sourced from Brazil and Guatemala, giving each cuppa Joe one with a distinct full-bodied flavour that has earned the approval of coffee enthusiasts around the world.

This isn’t the only Southeast Asian outlet by the famed Parisian brand. Other cafes in the region include the one in Bangkok in 2020, followed by Indonesia and the Philippines.

Café Kitsuné Singapore matcha capitol

Café Kitsuné at Capitol Singapore is set to serve the brand’s signature specialty drinks, as well as sweet and savoury classic pastries with a Japanese twist, such as Café Kitsuné’s iconic Fox-shaped shortbread. You can also expect merchandise that range from its famous canvas tote bags and printed cups, to T-shirts and hoodies.

Keep yourself updated on Lifestyle Asia Singapore for more updates after our visit next week.

Café Kitsuné Singapore is located 13 Stamford Rd, #01-11, Singapore 178905.

(All images: @cafekitsune via Instagram)

Jocelyn Tan is a travel, food and design writer who loves to explore lesser-known cities abroad and chat with locals about their favourite eats in town. When she's not writing, she's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history.

 
