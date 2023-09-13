What to expect at Cédric Grolet’s new French patisserie in Singapore’s COMO Orchard

Famed French pastry chef Cédric Grolet will open his first Singapore store at COMO Orchard on 14 September 2023 – read on for a first glimpse of what you can expect on the menu.

The outlet will offer his signature hyperrealist fruit pastries, as well as classic French baked goods like croissant and pain au chocolat.

Taking over COMO Orchard‘s ground level, the 40-seater café and patisserie will have space for reservations and walk-in customers, and is designed with white motifs of fruits and flowers that reflect Grolet’s creations.

Cédric Grolet Singapore is his fourth and only outlet in Asia, after two in Paris and one in London.

What will be on the menu at Cédric Grolet Singapore

Grolet is known for his Fruits Sculptés, or desserts that closely resemble fruits and flowers. The Singapore store will offer Mango Ginger Flower, Paris Brest Flower, Lychee, Dragon Fruit, and Vanilla Bean (S$26 each), as well as mooncakes (S$52 for a pair).

A number of these pastries are exclusive to Cédric Grolet Singapore and can be pre-ordered on the website. Only certain items are available each day.

More traditional pastries on the menu at Cédric Grolet Singapore’s outpost are sold only at the cafe for dine-in or takeaway. Highlights include the flaky, buttery croissant and pain au chocolat, a dreamy, vanilla-scented Parisian flan, the pancake-like Waffle Flower, and hearty avocado toast. The cafe will also offer cinnamon roll and a special tea menu. See below a sneak peek.

Croissant, pain au chocolat, and pain suisse

Waffle Flower

Parisian Flan

Prices for the regular pastries have yet to be announced. Stay tuned for updates.

(All images credit: Derrick Tan)

Cédric Grolet Singapore is located at 30 Bideford Rd, COMO Orchard Level 1, Singapore 229922. Opening Hours: 8am to 6pm (Monday to Sunday)