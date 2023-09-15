Chef Massimo Botura to bring new Italian concept Torno Subito to COMO Dempsey

Chef Massimo Botura, of three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana fame, will debut his first restaurant in Asia – more specifically, Singapore – with Torno Subito.

Renowned Italian restaurateur and chef Massimo Botura behind ‘The World’s Best Restaurant’ in 2016 and 2018 for Osteria Francescana, will open the Asian outpost of Torno Subito come December 2023/January 2024 at the lush Dempsey enclave. Its permanent premises will be at 26 Dempsey Road, beside SuperNature, COMO Group’s organic lifestyle retail concept.

With a presence in Dubai and soon in Miami, Torno Subito is conceived with fun in mind and celebrates Italian tradition in evolution. The concept also pays homage to 1960s Italy, an era that witnessed the Golden Age of Italian cinema and summers on the Adriatic Riviera. We expect the same retro glamour with an abundance of flora and fauna to grace his new Singapore establishment.

Torno Subito refers to ‘I’ll be right back’ in colloquial Italian and signifies a journey through a festival of flavours, from the North to the South.

The brand first launched at the W Hotel in The Palm, Dubai, and was identified as the casual sibling of the Modena-based Osteria Francescana. Dubai’s Torno Subito is currently a one-Michelin-star restaurant as of 2023.

What to expect at Massimo Botura’s Torno Subito in COMO Dempsey Singapore

Before Torno Subito’s official opening, Singaporean diners can have a preview of what’s to come via a pop-up happening from 20 – 23 September at COMO Dempsey.

A sample menu consisting of appetising Aperitivo and Cena (dinner) selections is available at the four-day pop-up. Priced at S$200++ per guest, expect a creative take on traditional Italian flavours.

Led by Head Chef Alessio Pirozzo, relish in dishes that range from hand-crafted cavatelli pasta and poached cod to the signature Tiramisubito, a signature dessert dish in the Dubai outpost.

Chef Massimo Botura previously devised a menu for Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura – Singapore Edition held at the Arts House Singapore in May 2019.

The Torno Subito Pop-up will happen from September 20 to 23 at COMO Cuisine, 18A Dempsey Road, Singapore 249677. It is priced at S$200++ per guest. Book here.

(Feature and hero images credit: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)