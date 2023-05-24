15 stalls for the best hawker food at Chinatown Complex Food Centre

Chinatown Complex can be a dizzying labyrinth of food, but it does not have to be with this guide to the best hawker food found there.

The market and food centre was originally named Kreta Ayer Complex, and was built in 1981 to house street hawkers plying their trade around Chinatown. It started with over 300 stalls and subsequent renovations expanded the number to around 700 in total. More than 250 stalls on the second floor are dedicated to cooked food, and the area is so large that it is divided into different coloured zones.

A handful of the original Chinatown hawkers still exist in the centre, including sweet soup specialist 115 Tang Shui, Heng Ji Chicken Rice, and Hill Street Fried Kway Teow. Others may lack their long heritage, but they are equally dedicated to making dishes the traditional way, such as Chef Leung’s chee cheong fun, Ann Chin Popiah, Old Amoy Chendol, Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap, and Xiu Ji Ikan Bilis Yong Tau Fu.

Michelin has also been clued in to the good food at Chinatown Complex. The most iconic is Hawker Chan, the first hawker stall in the world to be awarded a star. While the brand has since lost the recognition, it continues to deliver a fantastic interpretation of soya sauce chicken. Other have been named as Michelin Bib Gourmand and Plate recipients, including Fatty Ox HK Kitchen, Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice, and Zhong Guo La Mian Xiao Long Bao.

If anything, let the long lines be your guide to what to eat, such as thunder tea rice from Hakka Fun Hamcha & Yong Tou Fu, garlic steamed fish head by Yang Ji 194, and Jia Ji Mei Shi’s economy bee hoon.

Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre is located at 335 Smith St, Singapore 050335.

(Hero and feature images credits: @renztan / Instagram; Chef Leung 梁师傅肠粉 / Facebook)

