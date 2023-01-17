Lifestyle Asia
Home > Dining > Food > 8 Chinese New Year gift sets to shop, from healthy snacks to alcohol
8 Chinese New Year gift sets to shop, from healthy snacks to alcohol
Dining
17 Jan 2023 05:00 PM

8 Chinese New Year gift sets to shop, from healthy snacks to alcohol

Jethro Kang
8 Chinese New Year gift sets to shop, from healthy snacks to alcohol
Dining
8 Chinese New Year gift sets to shop, from healthy snacks to alcohol

These Chinese New Year gift sets ensure you are not that guy who shows up at a gathering empty handed.

For snacks, condiments, and other small bites, Capella stuffs a wooden box with pineapple tarts, prawn rolls, and cashew nuts, while The Fullerton fills their picnic hamper with truffle-flavoured bak kwa and love letters. Little Farms sticks to their ethos with a basket of healthy and sustainable goods, and Da Paolo Gastronomia offers chocolates and a bottle of prosecco.

If your host prefers alcohol, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel bundles artisanal rum with mixers that will please a connoisseur, and Sago House dreams up a bak kwa-flavoured Negroni replete with fancy glassware. It is never a good idea to drink on an empty stomach, and A-One’s abalone Yang Zhou fried rice and yu sheng, plus an edible red packet, will keep the festivities going. Alternatively, plan for dessert with Lady M’s pineapple mille crepe cake and a Sanrio-branded box full of bonbons.

(Hero and feature images credits: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore; The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore)

Eight Chinese New Year gift sets to check out

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /8

A-One's prosperity set
A-One's prosperity set

A-One Claypot House has teamed up with Deliveroo to offer the prosperity set. It includes a serving of abalone Yang Zhou fried rice with vegetables, pickles, and crushed roasted peanuts, and abalone yu sheng with all the ingredients to ring in an auspicious year. There is also a red packet, but made edible with white chocolate by Chocolate Graphics.

S$66.86

Available on Deliveroo from now till 5 February 2023

(Image credit: Deliveroo)

2 /8

Capella's prosperity hamper
Capella's prosperity hamper

Capella’s prosperity hamper showcases XO chilli sauce created by their chef at Cantonese fine dining restaurant Cassia, together with snacks like spicy prawn rolls, pineapple tarts, and cashew nuts with shredded coconut. Alongside are mandarin oranges and red packets, all housed within a festive wooden box that reflects the hotel’s minimalist upscale resort vibes.

S$254.88

Available till 5 February 2023

(Image credit: Capella Singapore)

Website
Get it here

3 /8

Da Paolo Gastronomia’s grand reunion hamper
Da Paolo Gastronomia’s grand reunion hamper

Da Paolo Gastronomia lets you stand out among a sea of guests bearing pineapple tarts. Convey your greetings with their grand reunion hamper featuring soft almond cookies, pistachio spread, candied orange peels coated in extra dark chocolate, chocolate truffle box, and a 750ml bottle of prosecco. The goodies come packed in a charming wicker basket.

S$278

Available until 3 February 2023

(Image credit: Da Paolo Gastronomia)

Website
Get it here

4 /8

Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year gift bundle
Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year gift bundle

Lady M taps into everyone’s inner 12-year-old girl with a Sanrio-branded pack. The My Melody Lunar New Year gift set comprises of the patisserie’s famous mille crepe cake, this time flavoured with pineapple, together with a box of six types of bonbons from tangerine to plum. Each set includes matching greeting cards, envelopes, and gift bag.

S$240.01

While stocks last

(Image credit: Lady M)

Website
Get it here

5 /8

Little Farms abundance all year hamper
Little Farms abundance all year hamper

Little Farms packs its hamper with healthy, organic, and sustainable goods that the grocery is known for. It spans items like mala chilli oil, assorted nougats, truffle honey, and organic tea, as well as grain-free crackers, chocolates, nuts, and clementines. Also included are two 750ml bottles of wine: a grower champagne and red rioja.

S$288

(Image credit: Little Farms)

 

Website
Get it here

6 /8

Rum gift box from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
Rum gift box from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

The Bar at 15 Stamford has put together a gift box that will delight the rum aficionados in your lives. Each box comes with a select range of Cuban rum handpicked from the vast collection at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel bar, alongside whisky stones, a box of chocolates, and a La Progresiva pocket square. This gift set also includes two bottles of Fever Tree mixers for your host to show off their bartending prowess.

S$181.40

Available till 5 February 2023

(Image credit: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore)

Website
Get it here

7 /8

Sago House prosperity box
Sago House prosperity box

Have your bak kwa and drink it too with Sago House’s prosperity box. It includes a 120ml bottle of Bak Kwa Negroni, and two handmade, ultra-thin crystal glassware from Kes-Sho to enjoy the cocktail in. The kit also offers 1 mini Stranger & Sons gin – no one is judging if you add it to your Negroni – pineapple tarts, and two Sago House t-shirts.

S$88

Available until 31 January 2023

(Image credit: Sago House)

Website
Get it here

8 /8

The Fullerton's abundance hamper
The Fullerton's abundance hamper

The Fullerton Hotel’s abundance hamper ticks many popular flavour boxes. Their bak kwa comes with truffle. Prawn rolls are enriched with sambal. Cookies are inspired by sugee cake and pineapple tarts. Additionally, it contains XO chilli sauce from Cantonese fine dining restaurant Jade, love letters, green pea cookies, and a 750ml bottle of nebbiolo from renowned Italian winery Pio Cesare.

S$398

Available until 1 February 2023

(Image credit: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)

 

Website
Get it here
Drinks Food Cocktails Wine Gift Ideas Gift Sets Chinese New Year 2023
8 Chinese New Year gift sets to shop, from healthy snacks to alcohol

Jethro Kang

Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers, and eats dumplings and gelati.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.