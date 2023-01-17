8 Chinese New Year gift sets to shop, from healthy snacks to alcohol

These Chinese New Year gift sets ensure you are not that guy who shows up at a gathering empty handed.

For snacks, condiments, and other small bites, Capella stuffs a wooden box with pineapple tarts, prawn rolls, and cashew nuts, while The Fullerton fills their picnic hamper with truffle-flavoured bak kwa and love letters. Little Farms sticks to their ethos with a basket of healthy and sustainable goods, and Da Paolo Gastronomia offers chocolates and a bottle of prosecco.

If your host prefers alcohol, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel bundles artisanal rum with mixers that will please a connoisseur, and Sago House dreams up a bak kwa-flavoured Negroni replete with fancy glassware. It is never a good idea to drink on an empty stomach, and A-One’s abalone Yang Zhou fried rice and yu sheng, plus an edible red packet, will keep the festivities going. Alternatively, plan for dessert with Lady M’s pineapple mille crepe cake and a Sanrio-branded box full of bonbons.

(Hero and feature images credits: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore; The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore)

Eight Chinese New Year gift sets to check out