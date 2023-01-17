8 Chinese New Year gift sets to shop, from healthy snacks to alcohol

These Chinese New Year gift sets ensure you are not that guy who shows up at a gathering empty handed.
For snacks, condiments, and other small bites, Capella stuffs a wooden box with pineapple tarts, prawn rolls, and cashew nuts, while The Fullerton fills their picnic hamper with truffle-flavoured bak kwa and love letters. Little Farms sticks to their ethos with a basket of healthy and sustainable goods, and Da Paolo Gastronomia offers chocolates and a bottle of prosecco.
If your host prefers alcohol, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel bundles artisanal rum with mixers that will please a connoisseur, and Sago House dreams up a bak kwa-flavoured Negroni replete with fancy glassware. It is never a good idea to drink on an empty stomach, and A-One’s abalone Yang Zhou fried rice and yu sheng, plus an edible red packet, will keep the festivities going. Alternatively, plan for dessert with Lady M’s pineapple mille crepe cake and a Sanrio-branded box full of bonbons.
(Hero and feature images credits: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore; The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore)
Eight Chinese New Year gift sets to check out
A-One Claypot House has teamed up with Deliveroo to offer the prosperity set. It includes a serving of abalone Yang Zhou fried rice with vegetables, pickles, and crushed roasted peanuts, and abalone yu sheng with all the ingredients to ring in an auspicious year. There is also a red packet, but made edible with white chocolate by Chocolate Graphics.
S$66.86
Available on Deliveroo from now till 5 February 2023
Capella’s prosperity hamper showcases XO chilli sauce created by their chef at Cantonese fine dining restaurant Cassia, together with snacks like spicy prawn rolls, pineapple tarts, and cashew nuts with shredded coconut. Alongside are mandarin oranges and red packets, all housed within a festive wooden box that reflects the hotel’s minimalist upscale resort vibes.
S$254.88
Available till 5 February 2023
Da Paolo Gastronomia lets you stand out among a sea of guests bearing pineapple tarts. Convey your greetings with their grand reunion hamper featuring soft almond cookies, pistachio spread, candied orange peels coated in extra dark chocolate, chocolate truffle box, and a 750ml bottle of prosecco. The goodies come packed in a charming wicker basket.
S$278
Available until 3 February 2023
Lady M taps into everyone’s inner 12-year-old girl with a Sanrio-branded pack. The My Melody Lunar New Year gift set comprises of the patisserie’s famous mille crepe cake, this time flavoured with pineapple, together with a box of six types of bonbons from tangerine to plum. Each set includes matching greeting cards, envelopes, and gift bag.
S$240.01
While stocks last
Little Farms packs its hamper with healthy, organic, and sustainable goods that the grocery is known for. It spans items like mala chilli oil, assorted nougats, truffle honey, and organic tea, as well as grain-free crackers, chocolates, nuts, and clementines. Also included are two 750ml bottles of wine: a grower champagne and red rioja.
S$288
The Bar at 15 Stamford has put together a gift box that will delight the rum aficionados in your lives. Each box comes with a select range of Cuban rum handpicked from the vast collection at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel bar, alongside whisky stones, a box of chocolates, and a La Progresiva pocket square. This gift set also includes two bottles of Fever Tree mixers for your host to show off their bartending prowess.
S$181.40
Available till 5 February 2023
Have your bak kwa and drink it too with Sago House’s prosperity box. It includes a 120ml bottle of Bak Kwa Negroni, and two handmade, ultra-thin crystal glassware from Kes-Sho to enjoy the cocktail in. The kit also offers 1 mini Stranger & Sons gin – no one is judging if you add it to your Negroni – pineapple tarts, and two Sago House t-shirts.
S$88
Available until 31 January 2023
The Fullerton Hotel’s abundance hamper ticks many popular flavour boxes. Their bak kwa comes with truffle. Prawn rolls are enriched with sambal. Cookies are inspired by sugee cake and pineapple tarts. Additionally, it contains XO chilli sauce from Cantonese fine dining restaurant Jade, love letters, green pea cookies, and a 750ml bottle of nebbiolo from renowned Italian winery Pio Cesare.
S$398
Available until 1 February 2023
