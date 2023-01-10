8 best takeaway feasts for Chinese New Year to celebrate at home with

Serve a meal as bountiful as the scam calls you’ve been getting these days with these best takeaway menus in Singapore for Chinese New Year 2023.
Pen cai remains the mainstay for many restaurants this Year of the Rabbit, from classic renditions filled with premium seafood and meat, to more contemporary versions with exotic additions like black truffle. The dish also comes in a claypot for easy reheating and presentation, and makes for the perfect start to your Chinese New Year 2023 reunion dinner feasts.
Another heavily-featured dish this year is the lotus leaf-wrapped chicken. Treat you and your family to the best versions in town; modern Chinese restaurant Ya Ge bakes theirs under a salt dome, while Red House Seafood slips in morsels of duck liver in theirs.
Other highlights for takeaway this year include Racines’ crispy pork trotter with wok-fried vegetables, Min Jiang’s double-boiled abalone soup, and Raffles Hotel’s Decadent Set Menu, which consists of all the essentials from appetisers to mains. See below for more details, then check out more Lunar New Year delights for 2023, including the best bak kwa, yu sheng, and snacks around Singapore.
8 best takeaway feasts this Chinese New Year 2023
Hai Tien Lo’s Superior Treasure Set is a bundle of the restaurant’s Lunar New Year showstoppers, including the Fortune Yu Sheng with abalone and smoked salmon, the Superior Treasure Pot pen cai with 15 ingredients such as lobster and sea cucumber, deep-fried crispy chicken with fermented beancurd and sesame, XO chilli sauce with dried scallops, and Chinese taro cake. A bottle of Xanadu Exmoor Shiraz from Margaret River is also included. The set comes in two sizes, either for six or ten people.
S$885.96 – S$1,369.60
27 December 2022 till 5 February 2023
Min Jiang at Goodwood Park Hotel offers a range of delicacies from starters to soups for takeaways, all large enough to feed six people. The Five Fortune Appetiser Platter kicks off the celebration with snacks like deep-fried prawn with mentaiko mayonnaise and barbecued Ibérico char siu, while pen cai stars either braised boneless pork knuckle or whole spring chicken along with a wealth of ingredients such as abalone, sea cucumber, dried scallops, and black moss. Cooked for over three hours, the double-boiled abalone soup is a comforting dish of whole abalones, fried eel fish maw, deep-fried handmade dace fish balls with black moss, conch, matsutake mushrooms, and radish.
S$192.25 – S$429.85
4 January – 5 February 2023
Lime Restaurant’s treasure pot reunion pen cai delivers up to ten servings of baby abalone, sea cucumber, tiger prawns, roast duck and pork, sea moss fish ball, and other delicacies. Supplement the Chinese New Year feast with the prosperity smoked salmon yu sheng, braised eight treasure pork knuckle with mushrooms, nuts, and vegetables, and fragrant glutinous rice with Chinese sausage, which comes wrapped in a lotus leaf.
S$45+ – S$518+
3 January – 5 February 2023
Racine’s magnifique pen cai gets fancy by loading black truffle on top of abalone, scallops, prawns, roasted pork, duck breast, and other premium ingredients. The crispy pork trotter with wok-tossed Brussels sprouts and oriental sauce fuses European and Asian culinary techniques, while their ngoh hiang swaps out the typical prawn stuffing for crab. Those looking to start the Year of the Rabbit in good health can choose the healthy yu sheng, which features mixed fruits and shredded vegetables dressed with yuzu sauce.
S$88+ – S$498+*
* Get 15 percent off using the promo code “EBCNY15” before 16 January 2023.
9 January – 5 February 2023
Raffles Hotel’s Decadent Set Menu does all the heavy lifting for your Chinese New Year feast. Fit for up for eight people, it is a multi-course meal starting with yu sheng with abalone and Spanish Iberico ham, followed by appetisers of honey-soy-smoked patin with osmanthus, baked eggplant with Hokkiado scallop, and crispy pork belly. Mains include steamed soon hock and beancurd puffs, steamed chicken with fried ginger, and pen cai of abalone, oyster, black moss, dried scallop, and sea cucumber. A finishing of rice and millet with pickled long bean and minced meat ensures no one leaves hungry.
S$1,388+
27 December 2022 – 5 February 2023
Red House brings back its indulgent royal seafood pot for the Year of the Rabbit, which brims with quality ingredients including fish maw, fresh scallops and clams, crab, lobster, tiger prawns, and threadfin stuffed with minced pork. They also serve the treasure pot featuring 13 delicacies including sea cucumber, smoked duck, and king oyster mushroom braised in a cuttlefish gravy, while lotus leaf rice offers morsels of waxed meat, duck liver, and fried yam cubes. Every purchase of either pot includes a complimentary lotus leaf rice. Both pots are good for up to six people, while the rice will feed four.
S$48+ – S$98+
2 January – 5 February 2023
Call or email to order.
Shangri-La’s Prosperity Luxury Combo set showcases essential CNY dishes including abalone yu sheng, salted crusted chicken wrapped in lotus leaf, and glutinous rice with preserved meat. The highlight is the abundance pen cai, which is cooked for over six hours and comprises of over 18 luxurious ingredients including abalone, fish maw, whole dace fish, sea cucumber, pork knuckle, sweet and sour prawn. The set is suitable for up to eight people.
S$638.80
29 December 2022 – 5 February 2023
For its version of lotus leaf-wrapped chicken Ya Ge stuffs it with pork belly, mushrooms, chestnut, red date, and wolfberry, encases it in a salt dome, and bakes it for a long period. Another variety is the steamed lotus leaves rice with smoked duck and abalone sauce, whose ingredients are cooked separately, then together, followed by a final steaming to impart the leaves’ scent into the dish. Other takeaway dishes include steamed radish cake with conpoy and Chinese sausage, and gula melaka nian gao shaped like ingots.
S$26.80 – S$88.80
Available now till 5 February 2023
Order before 15 January 2023 to enjoy 10 percent off.
