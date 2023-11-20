Christmas 2023: where to find the best gourmet food hampers in Singapore

Welcome to your guide to all things Christmas 2023 in Singapore, starting with hampers filled with gourmet food.
Whether they are for the culinary-minded person in your life or a family hosting festive parties, these festive hampers will do the trick. They are filled with seasonal specialities such as panettone, stollen, fruit cake, and gingerbread cookies. Chocolates are also mandatory. Others slip in fancy bottles of wine and champagne. And most come in thoughtfully-designed boxes that can be reused after the holidays are over.
Some highlights for Christmas 2023 include truffle-focused hampers by Da Paolo Gastronomia and Publico, which contain food and condiments with the delicacy. At Little Farms, treats from small, independent producers get the nod, while Supernature’s bundles are curated by a nutritionist.
Other venues are offering hampers filled with their signature products. From Colony, it is their champagne, served during their popular Sunday brunch. Capella brings together their house bubbly and rum with a winter Negroni by Bob’s Bar, and Raffles Hotel includes their biscotti and tea blend.
Not everything is about food with these Christmas hampers. Along with amaretti cookies and fig jam, Westin has enclosed a voucher to their spa, and Tablescape features a beauty products from a boutique Australian brand alongside a wreath bread and house-made cocktails. Check them out below.
Where to find the best hampers in Singapore for Christmas 2023
Like its other offerings, Little Farms’ festive hampers are packed with treats from small and independent farmers, cheesemongers, bakers, and producers. Of the six options available, the Classic Christmas Hamper is filled with sweet and savoury snacks like gingerbread Christmas tree, cranberry and pistachio nougat bar, and truffle balsamic vinegar. Or go big with the Ultimate Christmas Selection featuring three wines, mini panettone, teas, olives, and various sauces and sweets. Little Farms also lets you customise your hamper for a personalised gift. Order through the link below, and email them here for bespoke and corporate orders.
S$80 – S$500
1 October – 28 December 2023
(Image credit: Little Farms)
For the person who won’t stay anywhere else but Capella, the luxury hotel has the Best of Capella Festive Hamper, which includes their Vranken Diamant champagne, a fruit cake soaked in the hotel’s signature Navegante Rum, and marzipan orange zested stollen, together with dark chocolate and Sicilian pistachio panettone, homemade gingerbread cookies, and spiced cranberry jam. The clean wooden box also makes for an elegant storage compartment after the festivities wrap up.
S$213.80 – S$570.20
13 November – 25 December 2023
(Image credit: Capella Singapore)
For fans of Colony at The Ritz-Carlton, the venue’s bakery has put together the Signature Hamper for Christmas that includes Champagne Barons de Rothschild Ritz Réserve Brut NV, the same bottle served during their weekend champagne brunch. For aspiring cooks, there is the Chef’s Hamper with Iberico ham, pesto, and rigatoni, while the Festive Colony Hamper comes in a copper leather chest filled with gingerbread spiced fruit cake, stollen, chocolate truffle, Colony’s olive oil, and more.
S$238 – S$408
17 November 2023 – 1 January 2024
(Image credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore)
Da Paolo Gastronomia’s range of festive hampers include six styles, from sweets to pantry essentials. A highlight is the Truffle Hamper, which has white truffle oil, truffle glaze, truffle risotto, and truffle chips, while the Luxury hamper packs a bottle of Amarone della Valpolicella with 12-year-old balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Certain hampers come in a wicker basket that can be reused for a picnic.
S$60 – S$215
1 November – 31 December 2023
(Image credit: Da Paolo Group)
Intercontinental’s Luxury Hamper is a trove of delicacies from champagne to Greek honey, gold-wrapped candied marrons, and butter toffee. Alternatively, the Classical hamper features prosecco with candied chestnut, pralines, fruit cake, stollen, panettone, gingerbread cookies, and other essentials to make it a really merry Christmas.
S$288 – S$398
1 November – 22 December 2023
(Image credit: Intercontinental Singapore)
Out of Pan Pacific’s four Christmas bundles, the Pacific Noel Hamper is an ideal family gift with butter cookies, assorted toffee, exotic fruit nougat bar, minced fruit pie, and panettone. Or go for the Pacific Luxury Hamper to really make an impression. It is a spread of gingerbread shapes, minced fruit pie, champagne, assorted toffee, and marzipan stollen, rounded out by truffle honey, goat cheese with basil dip, and much more.
S$95 – S$480
6 November – 26 December 2023
(Image credit: Pan Pacific Singapore)
Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay’s three festive hampers are designed with sustainability in mind, and the packaging can be turned into storage boxes after the holidays. Nestled within a luggage-style case, the Grandeur hamper spotlights homemade minced fruit pie, almond stollen, and champagne among the treats, while the Luxury hamper features limoncello panettone, chocolate parline, and TWG tea. For sweets, the Novelty hamper brims with cookies, stollen, fruit cake, and a chocolate Santa.
S$248 – S$428
16 November – 26 December 2023
(Image credit: Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay)
Take a tour around Italy with Publico’s two festive hampers. The Taste of Italia bundles Italian D.O.P. products and house-made specialties together such as parmigiano reggiano, prosciutto di Parma, limoncello, and pesto, as well as Italian wine like prosecco and Super Tuscan. Like its name suggests, the All Things Tartufo hamper overflows with truffles from black truffle sauce to truffle parmigiano, as well as champagne, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic vinegar.
S$180 – S$260
10 November – 14 December 2023
(Image credit: Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay)
The grand old dame of Singapore hotels knows how to pack a Christmas hamper. Three, to be specific, which includes treats like a variety of cookies, their tea blend, Christmas pudding, stollen, and biscotti. Certain options also come with champagne or Chianti Classico wine, and all hampers have a Christmas ornament LED ball.
S$309 – S$490
1 November – 31 December 2023
(Image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)
For festive hampers with a French flair, check out the two options from Sofitel. They include stollen, fruit cake, marmalade jam, chocolate truffle, and wine from Provence, as well as a mulled wine. Both hampers also come with Beau the Bee, the hotel’s mascot derived from the oldest emblem used by French royalty, which symbolises power and tenacity.
S$168 – S$198
13 November – 25 December 2023
(Image credit: Sofitel Singapore City Centre)
Supernature prioritises nourishing ingredients, likewise for their festive hampers. Curated by their in-house nutritionist and naturopath, each hamper is designed around a theme such as gluten-free, chocolate, and vegan, even one with healthy snacks for kids. There is, of course, some decadence, but done the Supernature way: the Holiday Maven Hamper comes with organic wine and pasta, honeycomb dipped gingerbread milk chocolate, manuka honey, and more.
S$20 – S$330
Now until 25 December 2023
(Image credit: Supernature)
Among Tablescape’s hamper line-up, the two options feature bakes like a Christmas wreath bread with brie, cookies, and Florentine, as well as drinks such as homemade mulled wine and bottled non-alcoholic cocktails. They also have shampoo, and hand and body wash from Australian boutique brand Appelles, which are made from premium essential oils and botanical extracts.
S$148 – S$168
16 October – 27 December 2023
(Image credit: Grand Park City Hall)
The Westin’s two festive hampers seek to delight your loved ones both physically and mentally. Fill their tummies with wine and champagne, gingerbread cookies, stollen, amaretti cookies, chocolates, shortbread, TWG teas, and fig jam. Then help them relax with candles, and a S$100 Heavenly Spa By Westin voucher.
S$228 – S$328
27 November – 25 December 2023
(Image credit: The Westin Singapore)
