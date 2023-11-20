Christmas 2023: where to find the best gourmet food hampers in Singapore

Welcome to your guide to all things Christmas 2023 in Singapore, starting with hampers filled with gourmet food.

Whether they are for the culinary-minded person in your life or a family hosting festive parties, these festive hampers will do the trick. They are filled with seasonal specialities such as panettone, stollen, fruit cake, and gingerbread cookies. Chocolates are also mandatory. Others slip in fancy bottles of wine and champagne. And most come in thoughtfully-designed boxes that can be reused after the holidays are over.

Some highlights for Christmas 2023 include truffle-focused hampers by Da Paolo Gastronomia and Publico, which contain food and condiments with the delicacy. At Little Farms, treats from small, independent producers get the nod, while Supernature’s bundles are curated by a nutritionist.

Other venues are offering hampers filled with their signature products. From Colony, it is their champagne, served during their popular Sunday brunch. Capella brings together their house bubbly and rum with a winter Negroni by Bob’s Bar, and Raffles Hotel includes their biscotti and tea blend.

Not everything is about food with these Christmas hampers. Along with amaretti cookies and fig jam, Westin has enclosed a voucher to their spa, and Tablescape features a beauty products from a boutique Australian brand alongside a wreath bread and house-made cocktails. Check them out below.

(Hero and featured images credits: Raffles Hotel Singapore; Little Farms)

Where to find the best hampers in Singapore for Christmas 2023