9 restaurants to dine at this Christmas, from buffets to extravagant set menus

The festive season is looming, and it’s high time to get your reservations in. Consider these nine restaurants serving up Christmas meals, from buffets to set menus.

If you like your Christmas regionally accurate, Altro Zafferano does it by way of Italy, while Saint Pierre makes its French style with a decadent seven-course dinner. DB Bistro also makes it a Gallic moment but through the French-New York lens of revered chef Daniel Boulud.

At Mount Faber, Arbora sprinkles a little Brazilian churrasco in their festive buffet, while Tablescape applies its modern European sensibility to its festive spread. For Kausmo, it’s Christmas with a conscience demonstrated by a six-course meal of throw-away produce.

Eat your beer this Christmas at Level33. The world’s highest urban microbrewery has crafted festive dishes that incorporate some of their finest brews, as Thirty Six smokes a variety of meats for their four-course feast. As always, Burger & Lobster presents the crustacean in a wealth of ways, from bisque to roll.

For more Christmas coverage, see our guides to dine-in and takeaway feasts from hotels.

(Hero and feature images credit: Saint Pierre)

9 restaurants to dine at this Christmas, from buffets to set menus