Christmas 2023: 12 best takeaway feasts in Singapore, from budget to baller

Whether you are doing a bargain or big Christmas 2023, these takeaway feasts are decked out to hit different price points.
All of these festive sets come with the essentials including turkey, gammon ham, and roast beef, accompanied by the usual trappings like cranberry sauce and Brussels sprouts. And they suit a wide variety of gatherings from as intimate as a couple to eight people.
For an economical Christmas takeaway, homegrown food manufacturer Kelly’s has lined up German pork knuckles and Tuscan-style truffle ham alongside classic Christmas dishes. Swensen’s presents salmon Wellington and Impossible shepherd’s pie, and Chico Loco teamed up with Deliveroo for a Mexican roast chicken spread. The Marmalade Pantry rolls out porchetta and maple bourbon turkey, while Swiss Butchery has an affordable set for three that features roast chicken, ham, sausages, and duck.
Big-ticket Christmas takeaways can be found at luxury hotel restaurants. Colony Bakery delivers large roasts like Wagyu beef Wellington paired with black truffle and foie gras. Fairmont offers a leg of lamb with truffle mashed potato. Lime Restaurant came up with an otah-style salmon Wellington, and Shangri-La gives its turkey some Italian flair. Check them out, and more, below.
(Hero and featured images credits: Fairmont Singapore; Shangri-La Singapore)
Where to get your takeaway feast this Christmas 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Mexican chicken joint Chico Loco teamed up with Deliveroo for a Christmas bundle that will feed up to five people. The set includes two of the restaurant’s signature roast chickens – already carved – as well as sides of their Chico Slaw with green papaya, cabbage, mint, and spiced macadamia nuts. Other dishes include esquites, or sweet corn on the cob with chipotle mayo and aged cotija cheese, and potato salad. Get on the Deliveroo app to order.
S$160
From 17 November 2023
(Image credit: CHICO LOCO / Facebook)
2 /12
For a luxurious festive feast for six to eight people, Colony Bakery at The Ritz-Carlton has large roasts like Wagyu beef tenderloin wellington, turkey, ribeye, and gammon ham, which come with sides such as Perigord truffle bordelaise sauce, seared foie gras, and mac and cheese with black truffle. Also included are desserts of pumpkin pie and panettone.
From S$248+
17 November 2023 – 1 January 2024
(Image credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore)
3 /12
Fairmont’s three Christmas sets run the gamut of roast meats, sides, and sweets. The Soiree Christmas Bundle has dishes like roast chicken, honey cinnamon glazed ham, buttered Brussels sprouts, and stollen, while the Uniquely Christmas bundle offers chorizo and tomato turkey roulade, and brandy rum fruit cake. The largest is the Traditional Christmas Bundle, with grain-fed lamb leg, antipasti salad, quinoa, truffle mashed potato, log cake, and Santa’s booties among the ten dishes.
From S$294
23 November – 21 December 2023
(Image credit: Fairmont Singapore)
4 /12
Kelly’s is the Western food brand of local manufacturer Golden Bridge Foods, which supplies a wide range of customers like hotels and airlines. Their Christmas selection includes a roast turkey, large enough for eight people, and comes with cranberry sauce and chestnut stuffing. Other items include black pepper roast beef, Tuscan-style truffle ham, and German pork knuckles, which are all priced affordably and available at all NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, and Prime outlets. Alternatively, order directly from them at the link below.
Roasts from S$31.90
14 November – 21 December 2023
(Image credit: Kelly’s)
5 /12
Christmas at Little Farms involves a pineapple and honey glazed boneless ham served with mustard sauce, and O’Connor’s prime beef rib roast is accompanied by red wine and mushroom gravy. Both mains feed between six to eight people and can be ordered with a variety of sides including pumpkin and feta salad, rosemary and garlic duck fat potatoes, and heirloom cauliflower and broccoli cheese gratin.
S$268 each
1 November – 27 December 2023
(Image credit: Little Farms)
6 /12
The highlight from Lime Restaurant’s Christmas sets is the salmon Wellington, with the fish cooked otah-style and paired with kaffir lime cream sauce. Other roasts range from honey-baked smoked ham to turkey, and all orders come with winter kale salad, pumpkin pie, and your choice of sides like mashed potato and Brussels sprouts with bacon.
From S$198+
27 November 2023 – 1 January 2024
(Image credit: Parkroyal Collection Pickering)
7 /12
It’s Pan Pacific Orchard‘s first Christmas, and they are celebrating with gourmet roasts such as Black Angus beef tenderloin with mixed herbs, and gammon ham glazed with chipotle and manuka honey. The roast US tom turkey comes with the frills from chestnut stuffing to cranberry sauce, and all mains are accompanied by sides including sauteed Brussels sprouts, roasted potato, and root vegetables.
S$190+
27 November – 26 December 2023
(Image credit: Pan Pacific Orchard)
8 /12
Shangri-La’s roast turkey takes on an Italian flavour thanks to its Rustico spice blend, which features paprika, fenugreek, caraway, cardamom, ginger, onion, and mustard. Joining it is the truffle honey and cinnamon glazed bone-in gammon ham, as well as an updated Black Angus beef Wellington stuffed with spinach, mushroom, and foie gras, then topped with gold flakes. There is also the new garlic and rosemary lamb leg, and salt-baked sea bass fillet.
From S$168
23 November – 26 December 2023
(Image credit: Shangri-La Singapore)
9 /12
Other restaurants may be buzzier and more progressive, but Swensen’s continues to be a reliable family-style Western eatery since 1979 – their first location at Thomson Plaza remains open to this day. For the festive season, they have introduced roasts like turkey, beef, chicken, honey-glazed ham, and salmon Wellington, as well as the vegetarian-friendly Impossible shepherd’s pie. They are joined by new and updated dishes including mushroom fettuccine and beef lasagna.
Roasts from S$50
15 November 2023 – 3 January 2023
(Image credit: Swensen’s)
10 /12
Swiss Butchery has curated four comprehensive Christmas sets tailored to suit various group sizes, from a whole honey chicken with stuffing, mushroom soup, ham, and sausages, to an entire turkey with all the fixings, surrounded by pumpkin soup, braised beef cheek, duck confit, and more. Individual dishes are also available, such as premium Australian beef to pigs in blankets.
Sets from S$98
Now until 21 December 2023
(Image credit: Swiss Butchery)
11 /12
From Tanglin Cookhouse, choose between the beef Wellington or roast turkey, which includes fixings of Rudolph pie, roasted butternut and apple salad, cranberry rice pilaf, vegetable tartine, and Christmas pudding. Both sets will feed between six to eight people.
S$238++
1 November – 31 December 2023
(Image credit: Tanglin Cookhouse)
12 /12
The Marmalade Pantry showcases its prowess for Christmas with four bundles, fit for as small as a couple, to large gatherings of eight people. Choose between roast maple bourbon turkey, lemon and dill salmon, bone-in beef short ribs, porchetta, and maple gammon ham, accompanied by sides of roast pumpkin, berry chicken jus, and the restaurant’s signature mac and cheese.
Roasts from S$98+
Now until 23 December 2023
(Image credit: The Marmalade Pantry)