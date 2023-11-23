Christmas 2023: 12 best takeaway feasts in Singapore, from budget to baller

Whether you are doing a bargain or big Christmas 2023, these takeaway feasts are decked out to hit different price points.

All of these festive sets come with the essentials including turkey, gammon ham, and roast beef, accompanied by the usual trappings like cranberry sauce and Brussels sprouts. And they suit a wide variety of gatherings from as intimate as a couple to eight people.

For an economical Christmas takeaway, homegrown food manufacturer Kelly’s has lined up German pork knuckles and Tuscan-style truffle ham alongside classic Christmas dishes. Swensen’s presents salmon Wellington and Impossible shepherd’s pie, and Chico Loco teamed up with Deliveroo for a Mexican roast chicken spread. The Marmalade Pantry rolls out porchetta and maple bourbon turkey, while Swiss Butchery has an affordable set for three that features roast chicken, ham, sausages, and duck.

Big-ticket Christmas takeaways can be found at luxury hotel restaurants. Colony Bakery delivers large roasts like Wagyu beef Wellington paired with black truffle and foie gras. Fairmont offers a leg of lamb with truffle mashed potato. Lime Restaurant came up with an otah-style salmon Wellington, and Shangri-La gives its turkey some Italian flair. Check them out, and more, below.

(Hero and featured images credits: Fairmont Singapore; Shangri-La Singapore)

Where to get your takeaway feast this Christmas 2023