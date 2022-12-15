How COL chef Colin Buchan went from the Beckhams to opening Keong Saik’s buzziest restaurant

Colin Buchan has worked in fine dining restaurants for decades, and he’s done with cutting vegetables into equal, excruciatingly precise proportions.

“My history has always been very traditional French, very classic, making sure the vegetables are the same size,” he said. “It’s all very pretentious, just a waste of time, in my opinion. A carrot doesn’t have to be a certain size to feel delicious.”

After years of being under highly exacting chefs including Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White, as well as the personal chef to the less rigorous, but still determined David and Victoria Beckham, the Glasgow native now cooks as he pleases at his new restaurant, COL.

Opened with his wife Sophie Fitsall on Keong Saik Road, COL is modelled after neighbourhood restaurants in East London. Having only been to COL and never to London, I assumed the concept means buzzy that descends into uncomfortably loud thanks to shouty people between bare walls and hard tables. I was right.

“From the restaurants I went to in East London, it’s all very weird houses or factories that have been converted into, shall we say, hipster restaurants,” Buchan said. “Very exposed brick, industrial. It’s also very sociable, has great music, really cool people. And the restaurants don’t take themselves too seriously. But the food and wine is very well thought out. It’s just a fun place to be.”

COL’s food is certainly compelling. Smoked chipotle adds intrigue to a peppy beef tartare. Arancini of balled up al dente rice and cheese is captivatingly spicy and sweet with ‘nduja sausage and a walnut, pomegranate, and bell pepper spread called muhammara. Roasted scallops – hand dived, no less – are invigorated by zesty grapefruit marmalade and shiso leaves.

Buchan calls his dishes modern with European accents, but not in the way where there’s science beakers involved. “I’m bringing the old classics up to modern ways,” he said. “Still having the technical aspect to cook the vegetables, but not making it absolutely fine dining. So it’s not molecular, we’re not using powders and bubbles and stuff like that, I’m just trying to cook really delicious food.”

Much of the food comes from a wood-fired grill in the centre of the open kitchen. It has the unintended effect of making the main dining room awkwardly warm, but that’s forgiven when it produces a beautifully charred hispi cabbage. Caramelised edges give way to a sweet juicy centre, made irresistible by Buchan’s homemade XO sauce.

Iberico pork loin is another saving grace. Thick and tender with a buttery cider glaze, it comes with mustard seeds that pop like peppery caviar. Yes, it comes with intensely sweet carrots. No, they are not the same size.

COL is located at 1 Keong Saik Rd., #01-05 The Working Capitol Building, Singapore 089109. Book here.