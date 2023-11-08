Ice cream brand Creamier now sells laksa and sea salt gula melaka donuts

Ice cream chain Creamier has introduced a range of donuts today, which come in flavours like laksa and s’mores.

Like their ice creams, the donuts are handmade and freshly baked every day, and priced between S$2.90 to S$5.

Six flavours are currently available, and Creamier plans to refresh them seasonally.

The highlight is the laksa mai hum donut. Inspired by the famous Katong Laksa, the savoury donut is rich and aromatic, with a laksa leaf crowning the fluffy pastry. Like its name suggests, no cockles were added.

Laksa Mai Hum donut (Image credit: Creamier)

Another highlight is the sea salt gula melaka donut. Based on one of Creamier’s bestselling ice cream flavours, the donut is topped with coconut flakes.

Creamier has also created two seasonal donuts for the festive season. The first is the s’mores donut, which has a chocolate glaze and torched marshmallow meringue. The other is the chocolate peppermint candy crush donut, which has peppermint candy cane pieces sprinkled on a dark chocolate glaze.

For classics, there is the cinnamon sugar donut and sugar glazed donut.

S’mores donut (Image credit: Creamer)

The new donuts join Creamier’s range of sweet treats that includes ice cream, Belgian waffles, and coffee. Their physical locations also serve root beer floats and hot cocoa.

The donuts are available now at all Creamier outlets for dine-in and takeaway, as well as online.

(Hero and featured images credit: Creamier)