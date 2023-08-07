Crystal Jade teams up with Takayama for a crossover dinner on 27-28 September

Despite the many parallels between Chinese and Japanese food, chefs specialising in the respective cuisines rarely team up. This two-nights only dinner by Crystal Jade and Takayama remedies that.

On 27 and 28 September 2023, Crystal Jade Group executive chef Martin Foo and Taro Takayama of his namesake restaurant will cook dishes together that feature autumn produce from the two Asian powerhouses.

The six-course meal (S$368++) will take place first at Takayama on 27 September, followed by Crystal Jade Golden Palace the next day. An optional wine pairing will also be available at both venues.

Each course presents the chefs’ dishes side-by-side, but ingredients and cooking techniques cross the aisle constantly. Oily Peking duck with Beluga caviar is balanced by a delicately bitter shiso leaf tempura. Pan-seared Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef is done Teochew-style with Japanese daikon simmered in spiced soy sauce, topped with stir-fried sea asparagus and aged chye poh.

Other courses showcase the chefs’ deftness with their specialties. Takayama’s amadai (red tilefish) is fried until the scales crisp up, accented by zesty sudachi lime and an earthy matsutake sauce. Foo poured a seafood and Yunnan porcini mushroom broth into a bowl of you tiao, spongy bamboo pith, and raw Australian lobster, causing the sweet crustacean to curl and poach in front of diners.

They are joined by other dishes including chawanmushi with Hokkaido hairy crab, and a donabe of shirayaki-style unagi, Japanese ginger, and koshihikari rice.

For dessert, Foo takes cues from the traditional Japanese confectionary, wagashi to create a fried lotus leaf pastry layered with mashed Japanese sweet potato and white lotus paste, which tastes similar to a mooncake. For Taro, it is a simply a grape, but a deeply sweet Kyoho variety draped with white bean paste and a mochi sheet.

To drink, the optional pairing of three wines (S$50++) is both thoughtful and affordable. A Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve NV champagne cuts through the richness of the Peking duck, while the saline character of a 2019 white Burgundy from Domaine Vincent Latour underlines similar flavours in the lobster soup. When served with the beef, Castello Nipozzano’s 2019 Chianti Riserva turns bright and velvety.

Catch both chef at Takayama on 27 September, then at Crystal Jade Golden Palace on 28 September.

Crystal Jade Golden Palace x Takayama four-hands dinner:

27-28 September 2023

S$368++ per person

Additional S$50++ per person for the wine pairing

Reservations at Takayama: call 9168 2639 or email.

Reservations at Crystal Jade Golden Palace: call 9177 2091 or book here.

Reservations close on 6 September 2023.

(Hero and featured images credit: Crystal Jade Group; Takayama)