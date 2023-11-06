From Kolkata’s famed street food to the grandeur of Awadhi cuisine, these restaurants in Singapore are serving opulent feasts this Deepavali 2023.

Deepavali falls between 10 to 15 November this year, with the main event happening on 12 November.

Several myths surround the Hindu holiday’s origins. For North Indians, it marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon Ravana. South Indians believe it was when Lord Krishna defeated the demon Naraka. Other groups associate it with the goddess Lakshmi and the Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind. Despite the variations, these stories have a common theme of good triumphing over evil, and light over darkness, which is why Deepavali is also known as the Festival of Lights.

In Singapore, some of the restaurants marking Deepavali 2023 include Rang Mahal, which has been operating since the 1970s and remains an institution for Indian food in an upscale setting. There is also Tiffin Room, which turns iconic Kolkata street fare into exquisite set menus.

Joining them is Yantra. The elegant restaurant at Tanglin Mall focuses on Indian heritage cuisine, and for Deepavali, the spotlight is on the state of Rajasthan. At the recently-opened Sansara, Awadhi cuisine and its regal dishes take precedence.

For endless rounds of food, look to Tandoor, which is trotting out a buffet with live stations. Alternatively, head to Firangi Superstar, which delivers contemporary Indian cuisine in a buzzy setting. Check them out below.

(Hero and featured images credits: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

The best restaurants in Singapore to dine lavishly this Deepavali 2023