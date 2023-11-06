12 essential restaurants to visit for the best food at Dempsey Hill

Thanks to the Thomson-East Coast line, Dempsey Hill is now more accessible, and these 12 restaurants should be on your list when seeking out the best food there.

The hill-top area is steeped in history. Its colonial buildings once housed British and Singaporean soldiers, then furniture shops and art galleries, and more recently a slew of upscale restaurants and eateries. While the isolated location allowed for dining in lush surroundings, it was also rather inconvenient to get to, until the opening of Napier MRT station in 2022.

Some of Dempsey Hill’s best restaurants include Burnt Ends, a superlative modern Australian barbecue joint with one Michelin star and multiple mentions on the 50 Best list, as well as Candlenut, the first Peranakan restaurant in the world to be given a star. Claudine is Odette chef Julien Royer’s tribute to homestyle French cooking, while Sushi Sato delivers a masterclass in how to prepare rice.

Well-executed Greek staples can be found at Blu Kouzina, and homemade charcuterie at French restaurant Atout. Canchita turns the focus on Peruvian cuisine, as Open Farm Community demonstrates how high quality food can come directly from the onsite garden. Discover them, and more, below.

(Hero and featured images credits: Sushi Sato: Claudine Restaurant / Facebook)

12 restaurants for the best food at Dempsey Hill