Your guide to the best restaurants in Duxton Hill

A weekend isn’t enough to explore all that Duxton Hill has to offer, and this guide to the best restaurants in the area can help you plan your next visit.

You can have tacos and tequila at Lucha Loco, which serves up delicious Mexican fare within a picturesque garden bar. You can be introduced to Greek food at Fotia. Or you can dig into modern Singapore dishes at Xiao Ya Tou.

All these restaurants are tucked away in shophouses, a hallmark of the charming district, and a part of it is lined with cobblestone walkways that recall a quaint European town. Instagram-worthy views aside, Duxton Hill stays true to its roots, whether through homegrown establishments putting a twist on local cuisine, or restaurants boasting Michelin stars.

These dining spots will certainly add to your appreciation of a neighbourhood as steeped in heritage as Duxton Hill. Discover them below.

The best restaurants in Duxton Hill