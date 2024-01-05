Korea’s Eat Pizza opens in Singapore with rectangular pizzas ready in 5 minutes

South Korea pizza chain Eat Pizza is opening in Singapore on 13 January 2024, promising freshly baked pizzas served in as little as five minutes.

Located at Paya Lebar Quarter, the pizzas are designed to be eaten with one hand and come in a long, rectangular shape that is thicker than usual.

Over ten flavours are available from classic styles like cheese and pepperoni to Korea-inspired toppings such as kimchi bulgogi.

Eat Pizza is South Korea‘s largest pizza chain with over 100 stores in the country. The concept was based on baking pizza quickly from scratch, and the brand developed its system by optimising the pizza-making process.

The base consists of high protein dough and extra virgin olive oil, which is stretched in 25cm-long rectangular trays. The pizzas are topped with a cheese blend of mozzarella and gouda, and other ingredients in 20 seconds, then baked. Eat Pizza said the entire process takes five minutes.

According to the brand, a pizza can be made every 30 seconds.

Eat Pizza Singapore currently has over ten options. Traditional toppings include the 100% Real Cheese Pizza, Hawaiian, and Pepperoni, which only uses beef.

Other varieties range from Sweet Potato, Crispy Potato Bacon, and Double Cheese Bacon, to Aloha with tuna and seafood.

South Korean flavours are also found in the Sweet Bulgogi Pizza, Hot & Spicy Chicken, Sirloin Steak, and Fried Shrimp. The PLQ outlet also has the exclusive Kimchi Bulgogi.

Prices range between S$5.90 to S$9.90 per slice.

Besides individual slices, the store has set meals that include pizzas, banchan such as kimchi and pickled radish, and Korean canned drinks.

To mark its opening, Eat Pizza is offering Pepperoni, Crispy Potato Bacon, and Hot & Spicy Chicken pizzas for S$1.99 each for one day only on 13 January. The offer is limited to four pizzas per customer for the first 300 pizzas.

Eat Pizza is located at 10 Paya Lebar Road, Paya Lebar Quarter, #01-K5 PLQ Mall, 409057.