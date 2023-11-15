Ebb & Flow to debut three new dining concepts – Tribal, Slate and modprov – at Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Homegrown hospitality and F&B entity Ebb & Flow, which owns restaurants like the Michelin-awarded Sommer and Willow, will debut three new dining concepts – Tribal, Slate and modprov – at the design-led Mondrian Singapore Duxton hotel.

The three upcoming brands will open in two phases across December 2023 and January 2024. This venture also marks the beginning of having an in-house food ecosystem across all its brands, supported by Modern Provision – a boutique grocer that champions farm-to-fork dedication with its intentional curation of ethically sourced, predominantly Asian produce.

Ebb & Flow group currently owns seven F&B concepts, including Chinese speakeasy restaurant The Dragon Chamber (2019), Michelin-awarded restaurants, Sommer (2021) and Willow (2022), Tigerlily Patisserie (2021), and most recently, the delivery-only Italian concept Casa Vostra (2023).

What to know about Tribal, Slate, and modprov

The impressive feat of opening Tribal, Slate, and modprov together is a well-planned move. Instead of sourcing ingredients through a middleman, the group plans to achieve a self-sustaining ecosystem that leverages direct connections with handpicked farms and boutique producers primarily from Asia.

All three dining concepts will be on the ground floor of the Mondrian Singapore Duxton hotel. The establishments will have ingredients supplied by Ebb & Flows’ online boutique grocer, Modern Provisions.

First to launch will be restaurants Tribal and Slate, concurrently in December 2023. Tribal is a modern Asian grill focusing on wood-fired cooking and traditional techniques, while Slate is a modern Asian bar that emphasises freshness with minimal preparation.

Following in January 2024 will be modprov, which will be launched in tandem with the Modern Provisions retail site.

Modern Provisions is an online grocer which prides itself on the carefully-considered curation of produce and goods directly imported from nearby regions. Supporting artisanship with the firm belief that Asian ingredients can be the new benchmark for quality, its opening inventory will feature valued produce from meats, seafood, greens, pantry staples and ready-to-eat goods, with a selection that is exclusive to Modern Provision.

Following this, modprov also exists to be the restaurant translation of its online counterpart that serves rice bowls for hearty quick lunches in the daytime. It’ll continue to offer snacks and skewers, akin to Japan’s lively izakaya scene, for post-work gatherings after sunset.

Introducing the team behind Tribal, Slate, and modprov

At the culinary helm for all three concepts is Executive Chef Keith Wan. He will lead a talented team, many of whom have worked with him from his years at Kilo Kitchen, Panamericana and Quay House. Capitalising on his flair for cross-culture flavours and techniques both old school and modern, his direction will mirror the ethos of Modern Provision – distinctly Asian with a reverence for ingredient integrity and zero-waste consumption.

On the other hand, the drinks programming was devised by Bar Manager Lai Siong Jin, who has conceptualised drink menus at Claudine and Loof. Playing close attention to each concept’s identities and tapping on his experience, expect smoky and spiced libations to pair grilled plates at Tribal; fresh, fruity spirit-forward tipples with Slate’s raw seafood-forward dishes; and delectable tall drinks to match modprov’s conviviality.

Ebb & Flow Group has appointed award-winning Indonesian architect, Andra Matin as the lead designer of all three spaces. Regarded as one of Indonesia’s most prolific architects, some of his best-known works include Potato Head Beach Club Bali (2010), Katamama (2011) boutique hotel, and Secret Garden Village (2017).

For their first retail project in Singapore, Andra and the team will incorporate their signature use of an indigenous and minimal material palette to create a warm and rustic dining space that flows into a cool and stony enclave for an ambience that reflects Tribal and Slate identities.

Modprov will incorporate recycled materials in their furniture, using wooden and marbled elements, and high ceilings to give a relaxed atmosphere for dining and retail throughout the day.

(All images credit: Ebb & Flow Group)