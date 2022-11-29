Eggslut to open second outpost at Suntec City on 1 December

Just over a year after hatching in Singapore, Eggslut is set to crack open its second location at Suntec City on 1 December 2022.

Located outside Mall Tower #3, the restaurant took over the space from The Connoisseur Concerto cafe.

Eggslut‘s first Singapore location opened at Scotts Square in September 2021 to long queues, and joins other international outlets including London, Tokyo, and Seoul. The brand was founded in 2011 from a Los Angeles food truck.

The restaurant is popular for its egg brioche sandwiches, which are made with cage-free eggs. They currently have six variations on their Singapore menu, from the Fairfax with soft scrambled eggs, chives, caramelised onions, cheddar, and sriracha mayo, to the Gaucho, which combines seared wagyu tri-tip steak with a runny fried egg, chimichurri, red onions, and arugula.

Besides sandwiches, other items include the Slut – a poached egg cooked in a glass jar with potato purée – and sides like truffle hash browns, buttermilk biscuit, and salted chocolate chip cookie. Eggslut also works with local brewery Brewlander on two craft sodas.

For its one-year anniversary, Eggslut collaborated with chef Paul Longworth of one-Michelin starred restaurant Rhubarb on a special egg and salmon sandwich. They also currently serve two limited-offering dishes, an avocado and prawn sandwich, and the Panna Cotta Slut, until the end of October.

To celebrate its second outpost, the first 100 guests at Eggslut Suntec City will get a chance at a sure-win ‘lucky board’ to win Eggslut merchandise. Guests who spend a minimum of S$50 and above at Eggslut Suntec City from 2 December will also receive an exclusive Christmas-inspired Eggslut tote bag featuring artwork by artist UNIQUIST (while supplies last). Along with fan favourites, diners will also be able to purchase limited edition Eggslut Drip Coffee Bags (S$20) that have been created in collaboration with Common Man Coffee Roasters.

Eggslut, Suntec City Mall Tower #3, #01-604/605, 608/609