8 best hawker stalls at Albert Centre Market and Food Centre in Bugis

Bugis district is a well known food haven in Singapore. From trendy restaurants to ethnic cuisine eateries, the bustling precinct houses a variety of food options. One of them is Albert Centre Market and Food Centre, a hawker haunt with some of Singapore’s best hawker stalls, offering affordable and accessible meals to satisfy hungry appetites.

Located mere minutes from Bugis Junction and Bugis+, Albert Centre Market and Food Centre is a one-stop location for fresh produce, dried goods, and delicious local food – after all, some of Singapore’s best hawker stalls reside here. This building, although pale compared to the glitzy retail and financial skyscrapers in the vicinity, provides essentials like food to many. But this section of Bugis still retains a rustic charm with the cluster of residential HDB blocks at Queen Street. The food hub also serves residents staying nearby at Waterloo Street, Selegie Road, and Rochor Centre (now demolished).

The three-level Albert Centre Market and Food Centre is a treasure trove. On the first level is a wet market selling fresh ingredients on one half and a food centre filled with hawker stalls on the other. Levels two and three housed shops that sell dried goods and local festivities-themed products. As expected, most will make a beeline for cooked food at Albert Food Centre. This location is also a tourist magnet as it is near places of attractions like National Design Centre and Stamford Arts Centre.

There’ll definitely be delectable freshly-prepared food from the rows of hawker stalls for you to indulge in. From light bites like goreng pisang and local hot & iced desserts to hawker favourites like comforting Yong Tau Foo and nutritious sliced fish soup, you can curate a multi-course meal with a wide selection of dishes here. So make sure you’re hungry before ordering a feast fit for a king at this storied food centre.

8 best hawker stalls to eat from at Albert Centre Market and Food Centre in Bugis: