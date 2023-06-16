Treat Dad to these 10 best set dinners on Father’s Day 2023

If the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, then these best Father’s Day 2023 set dinners will have you firmly in dad’s good books.
As expected, meat features heavily at many of these dinners. Kam’s Roast lays out its signature roast duck together with soy sauce chicken and crispy roast pork, while Frieda puts together a platter of steak and sausages. At Fat Cow, chef Shingo Iijima’s father influences a sake-soaked meal, and Gordon Grill gets ready to fire premium American Black Angus beef. Likewise, Rosemead recalls the Land of the Free with a Californian-style backyard barbecue.
If dad prefers Chinese food, Chui Huay Lim presents a show stopping spread of Teochew classics that will feed up to ten people. Cantonese delights can be found at Hai Tien Lo, which serves lobster soup in a young coconut, as well as at Jiang-Nan Chun, whose six courses feature double-boiled duck soup and honey-glazed pork collar with fermented black bean sauce.
Under seafood, Lime Restaurant is once again hosting their popular Lobsterfest, which highlights the delicacy in dishes from lobster mac and cheese to lobster laksa. It gets more indulgent at Wakuda, which launches its 18-course omakase dinner in time for Father’s Day.
(Hero and featured images credits: Pan Pacific Singapore; Zui Teochew Cuisine)
10 best Father’s Day 2023 set dinners
If Dad is a traditionalist, Chui Huay Lim has him covered. The Teochew restaurant has created a Father’s Day set menu highlighting classic cooking through chilled marinated jellyfish, ngoh hiang, pig trotter terrine, and Teochew beancurd. Other selections include braised 10-head abalone with spinach and shiitake mushroom, as well as the iconic Teochew steamed pomfret. The set menu is can be customised for up to ten people, and is also available at Chui Huay Lim’s sister location, Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine.
From S$308++
9-18 June 2023, 5.30pm – 10pm
(Image credit: Zui Teochew Cuisine)
Fat Cow chef Shingo Iijima likes to use his family for food inspiration, and it is no different for his Father’s Day set dinner. The six-course meal is based on his father’s love of nihonshu, and comes with a bottle of the restaurant’s very own Nikko Homare Daiginjo sake. Drink it alongside appetisers like charcoal-grilled shishito peppers and uni chawanmushi, followed by mains of wagyu wara yaki and Fat Rice – fluffy Japanese rice mixed with the restaurant’s wagyu fat- and truffle oil-enhanced shoyu sauce.
S$220++ per person
11-19 June 2023, 6pm – 10.30pm
(Image credit: Fat Cow)
Not exactly a set menu, but Frieda’s meat platter will generously feed a dad and his dining companion. The German restaurant’s fleischplatte for two comprises of grilled sirloin steak, seasonal sausages, and baked chicken, alongside saffron fries, sauerkraut, cold cuts, cheeses, and pickles. Of course, it comes with two glasses of Frieda lager to pair with the hearty meal.
S$88++
18 June 2023, 6pm – 10pm
(Image credit: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore)
Gordon Grill turns up the heat this Father’s Day with a five-course dinner. Appetisers include home-cured Norwegian salmon loin, soy jelly and trout roe, Hokkaido scallop ceviche, grilled Cajun tiger prawn, and Irish duck confit, while mains is surf or turf: either oven-baked black cod fillet and pan-seared Hokkaido scallop, or Creek Stone prime black Angus fillet.
S$168++ per person, minimum two diners
17-18 June 2023, 6.30pm – 10pm
(Image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)
Put a smile on Dad’s face with Hai Tien Lo’s Joyful set menu for Father’s Day. It features refined Cantonese fare including double-boiled lobster soup with abalone and fish maw served in a young coconut, baked pork spare ribs, and white asparagus in olive plum sauce. Other highlights include Beijing Duck with jelly fish, and prawn with Iberico ham in an aromatic ginger flower sauce.
S$148 per person, minimum of two people
9-18 June 2023, 6pm – 10.30pm
(Image credit: Pan Pacific Singapore)
Eastside dads can look foward to Kam’s Roast Father’s Day set menu, which is available only at their Jewel outlet. It offers five dishes including the restaurant’s signature roast duck, soy chicken, and crispy roast pork, along with the new beef brisket and tendon, which infuses the tender meat with a rich gravy. Dads also get to enjoy the soup of the day and red bean dessert for free.
S$138++ per person
1-18 June 2023, 10am-9.30pm
(Image credit: Kam’s Roast / Facebook)
Lime Restaurant brings back its famed Lobsterfest for Father’s Day. The buffet showcases the prized crustacean in dishes from lobster laksa to lobster mac and cheese, supplemented by a wide spread of seafood on ice, grilled meats, and unlimited servings of beer and other drinks. If you are having dinner on Father’s Day weekend, chef Vishnu Bernard from Aromkwan in Bangkok will be taking over the outdoor grill and serving signatures like 30-hour smoked pork knuckle curry, flambéed lobster bakar, and masala ghee BBQ lobster claw with Aromkwan OG Asian Slaw.
S$166++ per person
15 June – 6 August 2023, 6.30pm – 9.30pm*
* Aromkwan chef takeover on 17-18 June 2023
(Image credit: Parkroyal Collection Pickering)
Jiang-Nan Chun’s father’s day set menu is a feast fit for a king. The six courses involves luxurious dishes from double-boiled duck soup with sea whelk to the heady Cantonese-style fried spiny lobster with preserved black bean sauce, as well as pan-seared quail with chicken and parsley, honey-glazed pork collar with fermented black bean sauce and Chinese wine, and wok-fried beehoon with seafood and bonito flakes. Top it off with a refreshing dessert of Chinese pear with peach gum and almond.
S$198++ per person
10-18 June 2023, 6pm – 10.30pm
(Image credit: Four Seasons Hotel Singapore)
Rosemead brings a backyard California barbecue to the heart of Singapore’s CBD. The feast offers five starters to share, a hearty selection of the restaurant’s signature grilled dishes like spice-rubbed baby back ribs and free-range ribeye, followed by unlimited desserts of cakes and fresh melon. Children can also indulge in the kid’s menu featuring beef bolognese and chicken mac and cheese.
S$68++ per adult, S$28++ per child
18 June 2023, 11am – 5pm
(Image credit: Rosemead)
Wakuda has rolled out its long-awaited 18-course sushi omakase experience in time for Father’s Day. The set is served every evening on Friday and Saturday, and it ranges from the restaurant’s signature chawanmushi with king crab flan to high quality seasonal seafood including hirame, kinki, and tachiuo. Dessert is just as lavish, and spans three courses.
S$500++ per person
Fridays & Saturdays, 6pm onwards
(Image credit: Wakuda Singapore)