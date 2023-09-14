Argentinian food is having a moment, which you can check out at this pop-up

Empanadas, gnocchi, and frog legs: Argentinian food is far more than just steak, which this pop-up at Four Seasons Singapore shows.

Buenos Aires restaurant Brasero Atlántico has taken over the hotel’s One-Ninety Restaurant from now until the end of October 2023, with a menu that showcases the strong European feel of its cuisine.

Joining in the Argentinian food pop-up is Brasero‘s bar, Florería Atlántico, which highlights the country’s indigenous communities by using native ingredients in the cocktails, including yerba mate herbal tea and Patagonian king crab.

Argentinian cuisine has been making waves on both its continent and internationally. Eight Buenos Aires restaurants were listed in the 2022 Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, tying with Lima, Peru as the city with the most number of entries. One restaurant was also included in the 2023 World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Argentinian bars have made a global impact too. Florería led two other Buenos Aires bars on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list, and founder Renato ‘Tato’ Giovannoni was given an industry award for putting the country’s capital on the international drinking map.

What to expect at Four Seasons Singapore’s Argentinian food pop-up

During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Argentina took in millions of European immigrants, and their influence shows up in Brasero’s food. A curry puff-like empanada is filled with rich ossobucco, or beef shank, which originated in northern Italy. Aged provolone is presented like a baked camembert, with a vegetable salsa brightening the rich, gooey cheese.

Potato, sage, brown butter, and parmesan give gnocchi a deep nutty flavour, while frog legs are done Provencal style: aromatic and juicy with garlic, butter, and herbs. Steak is also de rigueur in Argentinian food, and here it comes as a beef tenderloin with zesty chimichurri. These dishes are served à la carte, and the pop-up also offers a tasting menu with different options.

To drink, start with Florería’s signature cocktail, the Negroni Balestrini. Compared to the original, their version is saline and piney thanks to the inclusion of Atlantic Ocean water and eucalyptus. There is also another Negroni-based cocktail called Italia, briny from a drop of anchovy extract.

From the bar’s latest menu titled Colonies & Original Towns, Yamanas pays tribute to the Yahgan people from Tierra Del Fuego. The whisky cocktail is icy blue like their glacial environment, and king crab bitters reflect their diet. German settlers in the jungles of Misiones were remembered in El Dorado, tropical and grassy with cachaca, yerba mate, and sugarcane. It also comes with a wooden leopard mask.

Argentinian food and cocktails pop-up @ Four Seasons

Now until 31 October 2023

