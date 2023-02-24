Where The House on Sathorn’s bartender Francesco Moretti eats and drinks in Bangkok

Bangkok can be a dazzling chaos of sights, sounds, food, and smells. Helping us narrow down the best places to eat and drink is bartender Francesco Moretti.
The 38-year-old has called the Thai capital home for over a decade. He first moved there in 2013 after working at renowned bars in Europe, the US, and China. In Bangkok, he led the city’s pioneering cocktail spots including J. Boroski, Vogue Lounge, and Revolucion Cocktail Bar.
After a stint in Yangon to helm Sarkies Bar at The Strand hotel, Moretti returned to Bangkok and co-founded jazz-themed speakeasy Sinnerman in 2020. Today, the Italian native is the bar manager at The House on Sathorn, where he has created a cocktail menu that taps on the property’s 134-year-old history.
“There were only a few bars when I first arrived, now almost every block in the city has at least one bar,” Moretti said. “Bangkok has changed a lot.”
With a good chunk of time in Bangkok, we ask Moretti what restaurant he still goes to after all these years, spots for Italian and Chinese fare, street food recommendations, where he would take guests from overseas, and some of his favourite bars. Check out his replies below.
The House on Sathorn is located at 106 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand.
Where bartender Francesco Moretti eats and drinks in Bangkok
“Bangkok is a vibrant city with plenty of great dining options. This city has so much history and stories to tell. If I had to choose a restaurant I still go to after all these years, it would be Quince. It was the first restaurant I went to in Bangkok, and I was fortunate to be given a chance to be able to work with them. During my time there, I served up cocktails with a Mediterranean touch. Quince also has Mediterranean cuisine made with local ingredients in a stylish and cosy atmosphere, which resonates well with me.”
(Image credit: Quince Eatery Bangkok)
“I lived nearby and saw Via Emilia built from the ground all the way to baking their first pizza. Andrea Bernardi manages the restaurant, and he is one of the people in the city who inspires me the most with his level of hospitality and hard work. The way he makes you feel at home – we say it is truly Italian.”
“During the pandemic, when Thailand imposed the alcohol ban, he graciously opened his doors for me to work for him temporarily, allowing me to create an Italian cocktail menu for his restaurant. This was prior to starting at The Bar at The House on Sathorn, which I came onboard fully towards the end of the pandemic.”
(Image credit: Via Emilia Restaurant / Facebook)
Hong Bao is an upscale Chinese restaurant chain popular for their Cantonese dishes. They proclaim they have “the best dim sum in town,” which spans a large variety of steamed rice rolls, dumplings, and baos. They also serve more elaborate items like baked Boston lobster with egg noodles and cheese, and Beijing-style roast duck.
(Image credit: Hong Bao / Facebook)
“When I have guests in town, I would always take them to Paii at The House on Sathorn, not because I work there, but because chef Joe Weeraket is extremely talented in serving up delicious modern Thai seafood that represents one of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks. Yum hua plee nuea pu, a banana blossom dish with mud crab, paii chilli jam, and lemongrass, is a must-try.”
“This dish can be paired with cocktails from “The Present” section of The Bar at The House on Sathorn’s menu, which commemorates the property in modern times. A good match is the Aristocrat’s Stone, with Mekong rum, pineapple, Samui coconut, lime, passionfruit, galangal root, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. Gin lovers can go for the L&L Martini with sakura vermouth, longan and lychee cordial, and malai fragrance. For a non-alcoholic pairing, go for Paii, which has green chilli, passionfruit, fish sauce, gold tamarind, pandan, citrus, and pineapple.”
(Image credit: The House on Sathorn)
“When guests ask me for street food recommendations around the bar, I suggest they check out the Silom area and grab a seat at any table. There are so many options, the food is really delicious, and the prices are cheap. I love Thailand for its food – it is available everywhere 24 hours, seven days a week.”
(Image credit: Jackyenjoyphotography / Moment / Getty Images)
“I often go to Opium Bar not only because [head bartender] Matteo Cadeddu is a dear friend, but also because his drinks are truly exceptional. My go-to would be the Caffe Corretto, a twist on the classic Boulevardier. And if I am out for a late night, I would usually extend the evening at Tropic City and Vesper.”
