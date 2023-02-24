Where The House on Sathorn’s bartender Francesco Moretti eats and drinks in Bangkok

Bangkok can be a dazzling chaos of sights, sounds, food, and smells. Helping us narrow down the best places to eat and drink is bartender Francesco Moretti.

The 38-year-old has called the Thai capital home for over a decade. He first moved there in 2013 after working at renowned bars in Europe, the US, and China. In Bangkok, he led the city’s pioneering cocktail spots including J. Boroski, Vogue Lounge, and Revolucion Cocktail Bar.

After a stint in Yangon to helm Sarkies Bar at The Strand hotel, Moretti returned to Bangkok and co-founded jazz-themed speakeasy Sinnerman in 2020. Today, the Italian native is the bar manager at The House on Sathorn, where he has created a cocktail menu that taps on the property’s 134-year-old history.

“There were only a few bars when I first arrived, now almost every block in the city has at least one bar,” Moretti said. “Bangkok has changed a lot.”

With a good chunk of time in Bangkok, we ask Moretti what restaurant he still goes to after all these years, spots for Italian and Chinese fare, street food recommendations, where he would take guests from overseas, and some of his favourite bars. Check out his replies below.

The House on Sathorn is located at 106 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand.

Where bartender Francesco Moretti eats and drinks in Bangkok