Jellyfish martini and black garlic caviar: is the future of food happening at Fura?

What will food be in a few years? Is it unwanted produce and cell-cultured milk? Or is it black garlic caviar and insects? At the new bar Fura, it is all of the above.

The Amoy Street venue is giving diners a glimpse into dining’s potential future by using ingredients that have low carbon emissions, and are either widely available or considered as invasive species.

Opened by former Noma chef Christina Rasmussen and Empirical Spirits Asia brand manager, Sasha Wijidessa – she also helmed Operation Dagger – Fura‘s approach plays out over cocktails and dishes like a jellyfish martini, leftover produce, and soon, insects.

From left: Caviar Papi and Garibaldi cocktails at Fura (Image credit: Fura)

Instead of choosing only to be plant-based or zero-waste, the founders wanted to incorporate different aspects of sustainability into the bar. “There is no hard and fast rule,” Rasmussen said.

As a result, produce with high carbon emissions are replaced with greener substitutes. One of them is caviar, which requires significant energy to produce. At Fura, it is jettisoned for black garlic spheres and served with crispy oyster mushrooms, charred leeks in nut milk dashi.

The vegan delicacy is also used in the fizzy Caviar Papi cocktail, which plays on the popularity of champagne and caviar pairings.

Fura’s quirkily-named This Hotdog Doesn’t Need To Explain Itself (Image credit: Fura)

Fura also uses ingredients that are abundant or causing an imbalance in nature. As the oceans warm up, certain regions have been experiencing a rapid rise in jellyfish numbers, which causes harm to biodiversity.

The animal is already consumed widely across Asia, but Fura is probably the first to use it in a Martini with fish leaf, spirulina, and kombu oil.

“Jellyfish might not be delicious on its own, but I want to create a drink that is both flavoursome and good for the environment,” Wijidessa said.

Dishes and cocktails are available individually, or as part of a six-coure pairing menu (S$145++).

Jellyfish Martini (Image credit: Fura)

For other produce, Fura buys fruits deemed too ugly for the market from Singapore supplier Fresh Veggies SG, which they ferment into alcoholic beverages similar to wine. They also source vegetables from local hydroponic farmers.

But the most controversial ingredients are not in the food and drinks yet. The bar plans to introduce crickets, mealworms, and ants once they receive government approval, which might come by the end of this year. According to Rasmussen, the mealworms have a texture similar to peanut skin, and the ants are intensely citrusy.

“We put them on the menu as ‘coming soon’ because we want to people to know who we are,” Rasmussen said.

Fura is located at 2nd floor, 74A Amoy Street Singapore 069893.

(Hero and featured images credit: Fura)