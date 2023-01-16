Eat hotpot in sub-zero temperatures at this Haidilao popup now until 29 Jan

Is it hot? Or is it cold? Haidilao is letting diners experience both extremes in tropical Singapore with a pop-up at Ice Magic.

The popular hotpot restaurant chain has joined the winter-themed attraction at Bayfront Event Space from now till 29 January, offering skiers, snowboarders, and anyone on the verge of frostbite a chance to warm up over a scalding pot of soup in sub-zero temperatures.

For the pop-up, Haidilao is only serving their Hi Magic Beef or Hi Magic Pork hotpot sets, which comes with ingredients including their signature prawn paste, sliced fish, chicken, vegetables platter, and cheese tofu.

Diners are limited to groups of two, four, and six, and seatings range from a bar counter to a personal dining tent. Jackets and boots will be provided, but that might not be enough. On Ice Magic’s Facebook page, commenter Syed Ahmed recommended people also bring gloves and headgear. That, however, comes with the risk of your clothes smelling like food.

“The hotpot smell inside is horrible,” he wrote. “The stench is mixed in ice and when we play it’s in our clothes.”

Tickets to the Haidilao pop-up includes entry to Ice Magic, which used 420 tonnes of ice to create features such as a ski slope, igloos, and ice sculptures. Instructors from Singapore Ski and Snowboard Academy will also be there to offer tips on the winter sport.

Haidilao Hot Pot pop-up restaurant @ Ice Magic

Now till 29 January 2023, 5pm – 6.30pm, 7pm – 8.30pm

S$248 – S$698

Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970

Book here

(Hero and feature images credit: Haidilao)