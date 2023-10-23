11 best places to enjoy hairy crab in Singapore in 2023

One of autumn’s peak produce is once again coming to town, which you can savour at these best places in Singapore to eat hairy crab in 2023.

Also known as the mitten crab or da zha xie in Chinese, a hairy crab is distinguished by its dark fuzzy claws. The species is about the size of a human palm and have a deep green body. When cooked, it turns tangerine.

Most hairy crabs are sourced from Taihu, a lake in Suzhou. They also come from the nearby Yangcheng Lake, whose pristine environment is said to offer higher quality crustaceans. Yangcheng crabs also command higher prices and usually come with a seal of authenticity.

This certification indicates the crab has spent at least six months in the lake before harvest, but problems exist. It has been widely reported that farmers would raise them somewhere else and finish them in Yangcheng to qualify. The practice is so rampant that suppliers even have a name for it: xi zao xie, or shower crab.

When a hairy crab reaches peak sexual maturity from around October to late November, their meat turns sweet, and the male and female produce a lot of milt and roe respectively. Traditionally, it is steamed and served with Chinese rice wine or ginger tea.

Other common preparations include de-shelling and stuffing it into xiao long bao, or stir-frying with egg white. The combination is then eaten with rice, noodles, and tofu.

Contemporary Chinese restaurants in Singapore have also introduced new ways of consuming hairy crab, like Madame Fan‘s salt baked version. At Yì by Jereme Leung, it is turned into a sauce for capellini. Check them out below for more details.

(Hero and featured images credits: Marina Bay Sands; Man Fu Yuan / Facebook)

The best places to enjoy hairy crab in Singapore in 2023