11 best places to enjoy hairy crab in Singapore in 2023

One of autumn’s peak produce is once again coming to town, which you can savour at these best places in Singapore to eat hairy crab in 2023.
Also known as the mitten crab or da zha xie in Chinese, a hairy crab is distinguished by its dark fuzzy claws. The species is about the size of a human palm and have a deep green body. When cooked, it turns tangerine.
Most hairy crabs are sourced from Taihu, a lake in Suzhou. They also come from the nearby Yangcheng Lake, whose pristine environment is said to offer higher quality crustaceans. Yangcheng crabs also command higher prices and usually come with a seal of authenticity.
This certification indicates the crab has spent at least six months in the lake before harvest, but problems exist. It has been widely reported that farmers would raise them somewhere else and finish them in Yangcheng to qualify. The practice is so rampant that suppliers even have a name for it: xi zao xie, or shower crab.
When a hairy crab reaches peak sexual maturity from around October to late November, their meat turns sweet, and the male and female produce a lot of milt and roe respectively. Traditionally, it is steamed and served with Chinese rice wine or ginger tea.
Other common preparations include de-shelling and stuffing it into xiao long bao, or stir-frying with egg white. The combination is then eaten with rice, noodles, and tofu.
Contemporary Chinese restaurants in Singapore have also introduced new ways of consuming hairy crab, like Madame Fan‘s salt baked version. At Yì by Jereme Leung, it is turned into a sauce for capellini. Check them out below for more details.
The best places to enjoy hairy crab in Singapore in 2023
Seafood retailer and restaurant 8 Crabs gets their hairy crabs from Yangcheng. Only boiled female crabs are available – they claim this method trumps steaming – and are sold individually and in a bundle of two, four, and eight. The platform also has recommendations on how to eat them: start with the legs as they turn cold first.
Blossom displays both Cantonese and Sichuan tendencies, and it shows in their à la carte hairy crab menu. The contemporary Chinese restaurant at Marina Bay Sands adds the crustacean to braised ee-mian, tofu, and xiao long bao, as well as crispy rice crackers topped with stir-fried meat and roe. They also sell steamed male and female hairy crabs.
Hairy crab at Crystal Jade runs the gamut of dining experiences, from the casual Hong Kong Kitchen to the Michelin-backed Golden Palace. The ingredient also stars in a range of dishes, including xiao long bao, scallion oil noodles, and prawn chee chong fun. Purists can have it steamed and served either with shiso leaf or Chinese rice wine.
16 October – 15 December 2023
Imperial Treasure rolls out the delicacy at their five outlets: Marina Bay Sands, Asia Square, Ngee Ann City, Paragon, and Great World City. The menus are slightly different. Ngee Ann City is the only location serving sautéed hairy crab roe, while MBS is offering it with braised pea spouts.
From 12 October 2023
Madame Fan chef Pak Chee Yit is known for pushing the boundaries of traditional Chinese cooking, which he shows in his à la carte hairy crab menu. Here, the delicacy is salted baked, and also topped on somen noodles with truffles. More classic dishes are available too, from wanton to glutinous rice.
16 October – 30 November 2023
Cantonese restaurant Man Fu Yuan offers a choice of steamed Taihu hairy crab – male or female, 150 or 200 grams. While not many details have been announced, last year’s menu included abalone with hairy crab meat, braised tofu with the meat and roe, and hairy crab fried rice.
16 October – 29 November 2023
Hairy crab enthusiasts are served by Min Jiang’s Indulgence set menu, which features the delicacy in glutinous rice, xiao long bao, and fish maw soup. Alternatively, the à la carte options include the new sautéed hairy crab meat and roe with egg white and Peruvian white asparagus. Min Jiang Dempsey also has similar offerings from braised hairy crab with pumpkin, to a delicate, pomegranate-like dumpling stuffed with the crustacean.
15 October – 30 November 2023
Mott 32 pairs ginger tea with steamed hairy crab, which heightens the crustacean’s aroma and brightens it up. The crustacean is also added to baked cauliflower, stuffed eggplant and cheese, sweet and sour tiger garoupa, and seafood fried rice in a bamboo basket.
2 October – 3 December 2023
Part of Yàn’s autumn menu is the stewed Ipoh hor fun, which eschews the typical shredded chicken for hairy crab meat and roe. The dish is available as part of a six-course meal with Buddha Jumps Over the Wall and crispy quail, as well as individually.
1 September – 31 October 2023
Shang Palace sources its hairy crabs from Taihu and turns it into a six-course meal. Deep-fried beancurd skin wrapped with hairy crab roe toast forms part of the appetiser, followed by braised bird’s nest and sautéed lobster, both with the delicacy. The classic steamed hairy crab is served before a main of braised udon containing both the roe and oil. Alternatively, the restaurant has a large selection of à la carte hairy crab dishes from dumplings to winter melon.
16 October – 30 November 2023
At the Raffles Hotel restaurant, Taihu hairy crab is served chilled with Chinese wine and dried longan tea, which spotlights the crustacean’s freshness. The delicacy also stars in a capellini with seafood, hairy crab sauce, and black vinegar caviar, and dim sum of pan-fried bun and fried spring roll stuffed with radish and cheese.
16 October – 17 November 2023
