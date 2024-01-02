12 hawker stalls for the best food at Adam Road Food Centre

Small in stature but big in Singapore’s dining scene, Adam Road Food Centre is a culinary institution, and here is a guide to the best hawker stalls there.
Built in 1974 to house street hawkers along Bukit Timah Canal, Adam Road Food Centre has around 30 stalls, some very famous for their Malay food like nasi lemak and mutton soup. Selera Rasa sells the former, reportedly a favourite of the Sultan of Brunei. Bahrakath Mutton Soup picked up its first Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2023.
Other stalls have added to the hawker centre‘s repertoire over the years. Two Bib Gourmand debutants include Noo Cheng, popular for its big prawn noodles, and Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari, which sells mee soto. Cheng Ji’s pork leg bee hoon is a crowd favourite, and so is Indian rojak from Adam’s.
At Adam Fishball Noodles, the namesake is worth ordering, along with the laksa. House of Braised Duck serves the tender bird accompanied by either rice, kway chap, or porridge. Once the evening rolls around, check out satay from Zaiton, and barbecued stingray by Adam Seafood BBQ. For dessert, look to Fruitopia’s avocado shakes, and ice kacang from Teck Kee.
For quality fishballs, Adam Fishball Noodle is your go-to. Their fishballs are wonderfully springy, which pair well with the chewy noodles. They also do an excellent laksa with fresh cockles, and bak chor mee.
The choices run large at Adam’s Indian Rojak, which offers meats like prawn, cuttlefish, beef lung and liver, together with beancurd, temple, chicken roll, and an assortment of fried doughs. Dip them in the nutty and sweet gravy, which is free-flow.
Fresh catch, cooked over charcoal, and served on a banana leaf: Adam Seafood BBQ promises all that, with options ranging from sambal crayfish, lala, stingray, squid, and fish. Vegetables are also on the menu, including kai lan and kang kong.
A new entry to the 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmand list, Bahrakath specialises in mutton soup that features tender meat braised in a herbal, aromatic broth. Choose from cuts like leg and rib, even brain, tongue, and tripe, and eat it all with crusty bread.
Fruitopia serves a long list of fruit juices from its corner stall, including freshly squeezed watermelon, passionfruit, soursop, and starfruit. The highlight, however, is their avocado drinks, which are blended with an assortment of ingredients like coffee, chocolate, and Nutella. They also have creations like non-alcoholic Lychee Margarita.
Find your happy place at House of Braised Duck, which tops seasoned rice with juicy duck, braised egg, tofu, and peanuts in a dish called Happy Duck Rice. The bird can also be ordered with porridge, kway chap, and egg noodles, which are sold alongside other items from roast pork rice to wanton noodles.
Cheng Ji churns out an old-school rendition of pork leg bee hoon, which involves stir-frying canned pork trotters with rice noodles and a touch of broth for fragrance. The result is deeply savoury with a hint of wok hei, flavours that also shine in their Hokkien mee and char kway teow.
The 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmand winners featured three hawker stalls from Adam Road, with Noo Cheng among them. Prices are generally higher than most prawn noodle stalls, but with that, you get a minimum of three hefty prawns, an option of egg noodles or bee hoon, and a seductive umami broth. Pork ribs, pork belly, and pork skin can be added for more texture.
The key to a good mee soto is the broth, which Warong Pak Sapari has mastered. It’s rich and deeply flavoured, and coats the chewy noodles and chicken strips. They sell out fast, so go early and avoid the queue.
Selera Rasa’s nasi lemak is what most people come to Adam Road Food Centre for. Famous for their fragrant and fluffy rice, and lusciously spicy sambal, diners can have them in a range of sets from the basic – fried egg and ikan bilis – to the Royal Rumble, which adds on fried chicken, fried fish, otak-otak, and begedil.
For dessert, head to Teck Kee. Popular items include their ice kacang, to which they add attap seeds and drizzle with rose and sarsaparilla syrups. There is also tau suan, or sweet mung bean soup, cheng tng, and chin chow with longan.
Zaiton serves Malay-style satay. The sticks are skewered with chunky pieces of chicken, mutton, and beef, accompanied by a thick peanut sauce. Order it with sides of gado-gado, banana fritters called jembut-jembut, and epok-epok.
