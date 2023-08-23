From a wealth of yong tau foo to claypot rice with a Bib Gourmand, these hawker stalls serve the best food at Holland Drive Food Centre.
Reopened in May 2023 after a renovation, the hawker centre is an affordable dining option for residents in the Holland Drive neighbourhood, as well as concert-goers heading to the nearby Star Vista. If you are hiking along the Rail Corridor, it serves as a pitstop too.
Yong tau foo fans are well looked after here, with Hakka Noodle, Fifty Year, and Lao Chen Ji offering quality renditions of the dish, differentiated by their different kinds of noodles. Slick kway chap can be found at Cheng Heng, Leong Wei does Cantonese-style roast meats at very affordable prices, as Shima Kitchen prepares a galaxy of food to go with nasi padang.
For handmade fishballs, turn to Ru Ji, and for baos made a similar way, seek out Ru Fa. While you wait for New Lucky’s claypot rice, tuck into Rojak Line’s luxurious version of the dish, and Yap Kee’s Malaysian-style wanton noodles. For dessert, look for Sweet Bistro and their wide selection of kueh, but if you are there during lunch, the Penang char kway teow should be on your list.
Holland Drive Food Centre is located at 44 Holland Dr, Singapore 270044.
(Hero and featured images credits: makeyourcaloriescount/Instagram)
12 hawker stalls for the best food at Holland Drive Food Centre
To navigate the Michelin-recognised Cheng Heng, skip the rice and go straight for the silky kway chap served in a tangy, slightly herbal broth. The tender braised duck comes with the dish’s meaty sides, including pork innards, braised egg, tau pok, and fish cake.
(Image credit: @sgwalkingsausage / Instagram)
Despite having yong tau foo in the stall’s name, the best thing on the menu here is their bouncy meatballs, which should be ordered with the equally springy you mian studded with shallot and crispy bits. Fifty Year’s Hakka-style speciality is also well-executed, featuring fish or pork paste that is not overly starchy, and a well-crisped tofu.
(Image credit: @bennydunreallycare / Instagram)
Like Fifty Year, Hakka Noodle does both noodles and yong tau foo, albeit slightly differently. The noodles are more lavishly decked out with minced meat and vegetables, and paired with a robust, tangy sauce. For the yong tau foo, get it laksa-style for the ingredients to soak up the rich broth.
(Image credit: @ivanbotakyong / Instagram)
Still on yong tau foo, but this time from Lao Chen Ji. They stand out by serving kolo mee, or dry noodles tossed with lard and shallot, then generously topped with minced pork. The yong yau foo are thickly packed with meat or fish paste, and fried until they develop a delicate crust.
(Image credit: @kiamchyecharoti / Instagram)
It is close-to-impossible to score a plate of roast duck rice for S$3, but not at Leong Wei. Run by a husband and wife for nearly 40 years, the couple do all the work themselves, which has helped them keep prices low for decades. This is not at the expense of quality, however. The duck is tender and delicately flavoured, while the char siu takes on a nice char. Get them with a double-boiled soup to cut through the richness.
(Image credit: @fanneelicious / Instagram)
New Lucky Claypot Rice leads the pack of recommendations for Holland Drive Food Centre. The only stall here with a Bib Gourmand, their namesake dish is cooked over charcoal, saturating it with a lovely smokiness. The crowd favourite wu wei comes with chicken thigh and Chinese sausage, and a crusty bottom of caramelised rice. The dish can take up to 45 minutes to prepare, but New Lucky accepts preorders over the phone.
(Image credit: @fatdiemoi / Instagram)
Rojak Line stays away from adding the traditional shrimp paste to their dish, and focuses instead on fresh ingredients. This results in crisp pineapple, apple, guava, and cucumber, shatteringly crunchy youtiao, a thick, creamy sauce, and generous amounts of crushed peanuts. Feeling indulgent? The Luxury Rojak option adds cuttlefish and more fruits for a princely S$25.
(Image credit: @bellybruisely / Instagram)
Most baos are made in a factory today, but not at Ru Fa. The stall has been making the skin by hand since 1988, which the founders’ second generation has continued since taking over. They sell 11 varieties from the typical char siu bao to the red bean-filled shou tao bao, more commonly seen during birthdays but sold year-round here. There are also modern creations like chicken cheese bao and a curry chicken bao shaped like a curry puff.
(Image credit: @gnilray / Instagram)
From a single stall at Holland Drive to multiple branches and a Michelin Plate, Ru Ji has grown successful by selling handmade fishballs and fishcakes. They have a soft, springy bite, and the fishballs served in a lightly flavoured soup while the fishcake crowns chewy mee pok. A dousing of pork lard and chilli sauce add layers of aroma to the dish.
(Image credit: Ru Ji Kitchen / Facebook)
Shima’s Kitchen cooks up colourful trays of ayam balado, ikan masak lemak, beef rendang, sambal goreng, ayam masak merah, and much more, to be enjoyed nasi padang-style. If you arrive too early for the spread – it’s only served during lunch – they also do lontong, mee rebus, and nasi lemak.
(Image credit: @kierstens_feed / Instagram)
Sweet Bistro alludes to the pastries that owner Benz Tan sells throughout the day, from Western-style muffins to traditional chiffon cake and kueh bahulu. There is a selection of savoury items too, including yam cake and Penang char kway teow during lunch, which pairs slick rice noodles with crunchy beansprout, fleshy prawns, and Chinese sausage.
(Image credit: @george.kooi / Instagram)
Egg noodles have a distinctive alkaline flavour stemming from the use of a liquid solution to give them a springy texture, which Yap Kee avoids. Instead, the stall recreates the sensation by dunking the noodles in both hot and cold water. Their wanton noodles leans towards the Malaysian-style, with a lighter sauce primarily made of pork lard and chilli.
(Image credit: @jt6263 / Instagram)