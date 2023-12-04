Celebrity haunt and Hong Kong restaurant Ju Xing Home opens in Singapore

You can now dine at the same Hong Kong restaurant as Jay Chou with the opening of Ju Xing Home in Singapore.

The favourite haunt of celebrities and chefs launched its first overseas outpost at Ngee Ann City on 1 December with its signature Cantonese and Sichuan dishes on the menu.

The original location in Mong Kok has been given a Michelin Bib Gourmand award and is infamous for reservations that are nearly impossible to obtain.

Ju Xing Home was founded in 2011 by Ng Kong Kiu, who set up his late-night, hole-in-the-wall spot after a decade of cooking in local restaurants. His Cantonese and Sichuan dishes grew popular among chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants in Hong Kong including Lung King Heen’s Chan Yan Tak. Stars such as Jay Chou, Raymond Lam, and Alan Tam also flocked there.

Some signature dishes can be found at Ju Xing Home’s Singapore branch. A perennial favourite is the Australian live lobster with crispy vermicelli and signature sauce. The noodles are turned into thin crackers, slathered with a sauce made with fried lobster, prawn, and chicken broth, and eaten with large chunks of the crustacean.

Another is the poached fish in Sichuan chilli oil. The fish is blanched briefly to retain its smooth texture and served in a fish and chicken broth with red chilli and green peppercorn.

Other dishes include sweet and sour pork ribs, Sichuan crispy chicken (da pan ji), double-boiled clam soup with mountain pepper, Sichuan mala beef, and steamed egg with superior clam. The supreme soy sauce fried noodles with plenty of wok hei are also a highlight.

For dessert, one of the options is almond paste with egg white, which features whole almonds ground into a fine powder, and boiled.

While the restaurant opens only till 10pm daily, bookings are fortunately much easier to come by.

Ju Xing Home is located at 391 Orchard Rd, B2-36A Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Singapore 238872.

(Hero and featured images credit: Ju Xing Home)