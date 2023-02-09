From Hokkaido with love: Nagai and Kurohanabi celebrate dishes from northern Japan

Japanese restaurants in Singapore can be quite generalists, but two recent entries have made Hokkaido their selling point: Nagai Hokkaido Cuisine, and Kurohanabi.

Both are part of the Eat At Seven Japanese food court in Suntec City, where Nagai serves lunch sets and kaiseki meals made with ingredients from the northern region, while Kurohanabi offers a Hokkaido speciality: wagyu motsu nabe (beef intestine hotpot).

Nagai Hokkaido Cuisine

Nagai is the namesake restaurant of Shinichiro Nagai, whose original Sapporo location is said to be popular among Japanese politicians, celebrities, and royals. Opened in 1993, the chef ran the kaiseki restaurant with his son, Makoto Nagai, who eventually took over the business, then moved to Singapore to manage their first overseas outpost.

Square-jawed and jovial, Makoto lights up when you show the faintest interest in his food. I poked around at a piece of scallop sashimi, and he sliced up more so I could try different textures. He spooned additional uni on top of menuke (Pacific red rockfish) and told me to wrap them up in shiso leaf. I asked about a broth, and he lifted up the pot for me to smell. It was deeply savoury, defying its simple combination of dashi and salt.

The dishes were part of a six-course omakase set for S$138++ (there are three others ranging from S$98++ to S$380++). There was a large prawn appetiser, steamed, poached, and served cold, with pearls of roe hidden beneath its shell. The sashimi arrived on a carved ice block as large as a printer. Grilled awabi (abalone) was brushed with Hokkaido butter, and paired with a tomato encased in white wine jelly.

The chef’s special was the broth used to make king crab soup, sparsely garnished with leek and radish, lifted by strips of yuzu peel. It was followed by temari sushi, topped with maguro, botan ebi, and scallop, then fashioned into fluffy rice balls. For dessert, Hokkaido milk ice cream was served with grilled sweet potato, and the combination of hot and cold was captivating.

Nagai also offers 15 lunch set varieties with prices starting at $28++. According to them, the premium kaisen don (S$45++) is the most popular, comprising of a rice bowl filled with botan ebi, ikura, salmon, kazunoko (herring roe), uni, maguro, and hirame (flounder), all of which came from the sea around Hokkaido. During a recent lunch, diners also ordered the tempura set (S$28++) regularly.

Kurohanabi

Deeper inside Eat At Seven is Kurohanabi. The parent restaurant in Sapporo was started in 2008 and focuses on wagyu motsu hotpot.

Kurohanabi makes a good case for why you should not be leery of innards. They handle it well so all that remains is a clean gaminess without any funk. The meat’s high fat content also injects an intense buttery flavour into any dish.

The Hokkaido motsu nabe ($32++) is the most classic way to sample the ingredient. In a sesame soup base, the offal bubbles away with tofu, chives, cabbage, and enoki mushroom. The broth starts off sweet and savoury, and as the motsu cooks down, it becomes tantalisingly rich. If you like your flavours heavy, there is an option to add natto (fermented soybeans) to the hotpot.

If you are remain unconvinced, Kurohanabi has other things to offer. The restaurant does a light and fluffy rendition of okonomiyaki, and the hanabi tama flavour (S$21.80++) delivers springy prawn, squid, and bonito flakes. Mentai tonpei yaki (S$13.80++) is a hot plate of omelette-wrapped pork slices drizzled with mentaiko mayonnaise. There is also lamb tsukune (S$15.80++), a minced lamb patty with nagaimo (yam), onions, and chives, as well as pan-fried duck breast called kamo hanabi ($14.80).

Nagai Hokkaido Cuisine is located at 3 Temasek Boulevard, Tower 1, #03-314 Suntec City, 038983. Call 6684 5054 to book.

Kurohanabi is located at 3 Temasek Boulevard, Tower 1, #03-316 Suntec City, 038983. Book here.

(Hero and features images credits: Nagai Hokkaido Cuisine; Kurohanabi)