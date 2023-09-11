Bangkok street food queen Jay Fai and Shin Ramyun to create new Tom Yum flavor

Those who know Bangkok’s street food queen Jay Fai will know just how sought-after the goggles-donning maven is in the city. The one-starred Michelin establishment – a rare accolade considering her restaurant is really just a street-side eatery – sees endless queues formed by both tourists and locals alike, all of whom brave the heat and sweat for a taste of her signature fishes, which includes the fluffy crab omelette and of course, her Tom Yum soup, which is beautifully fragrant and filled with the freshest ingredients. If you wanted a taste of the latter without having to fly to Bangkok, we have good news: Jay Fai and Shin Ramyun are collaborating for special tom yum flavoured instant noodles.

Here’s what we know so far.

About Jay Fai x Shin Ramyun’s new Tom Yum flavor

Following her rising to culinary stardom with her first Michelin star in 2017, Supinya Junsuta, aka Jay Fai, has enjoyed enduring popularity without any sign of waning. Since then, Jay Fai has received numerous accolades and has collaborated on a series of projects with several big names – think Netflix’s Street Food (2019) and 7-Eleven’s drunken fusilli with chicken rice box.

Among her latest collaborations is Shin Ramyun, the best-selling instant noodle brand in South Korea that’s also known for creating some of the best ramyeon in the market today.

To those who think they would make their new flavour based on her iconic crab omelet, we’re sorry to disappoint. The new flavour, as we’ve known so far, will be the Thai Tom Yum flavour.

A closer look at the package reveals they’re doing a ‘stir-fried’ flavor as well, which is a good sign, considering Jay Fai’s stir-fried dishes are, in our opinion, far better than her crab omelet.

Currently, not much is known about its release dates and prices, so stay tuned for more updates here.