A landmark since the 19th century, Katong continues to prevail as a culinary destination thanks to these restaurants and cafes that serve the best food there.
Katong started to see development in the 1820s when the British began building a marine yard there. The area also fronted the sea until the the late 1960s, when land reclamation gave birth to the Marine Parade neighbourhood.
Today, people are mainly drawn to Katong’s row of restored shophouses on East Coast Road, where traditional eateries still preserve the old school charm. There is Dona Manis Cake Shop, famous for its banana pie. Chin Mee Chin is popular for its kaya toast and Eurasian pastries. At Sin Hoi Sai, tze char staples like chilli crab and sambal stingray cover most tables, and Katong Mei Wei is a popular, family-owned chicken rice stall.
Modern restaurants and cafes are also jostling for space. Micro has taken over the iconic Katong Bakery & Confectionery to sell sourdough loaves made with single-origin, traceable grains. Lower East Side Taqueria does burritos with sambal mayo salsa. Birds of Paradise continues to see lines out the door waiting for its botanical-inspired gelato, and Stirling Steaks prides itself on offering 10 cuts of beef, and a steak buffet. Discover them below.
(Hero and featured images credits: @ingrid829 / Instagram; @goodgrapejoos / Instagram)
12 restaurants and cafes for the best food in Katong
A trip here demands a visit to 328 Katong Laksa. The eatery, which was on the 2017 Bib Gourmand List, counts celebrities and renowned chefs (including Gordon Ramsay) as patrons. Theur laksa sees fresh seafood and thick rice vermicelli cooked in a rich and spicy coconut gravy. Besides the usual toppings of cockles and prawns, 328 Katong Laksa offers premium seafood options like tiger prawns and flower clams. Be sure to have the laksa here with their house-made otah-otah.
(Image credit: @labellelune425 / Instagram)
Baba Chews is a modern Asian restaurant at Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong that serves up an array of Western and Peranakan-inspired fare. Popular items include their house-made ngoh hiang and foie gras-stuffed tau kwa. Desserts are also something to look forward to. The kueh durian here is an indulgent take on kueh dadar with durian mousse and gula melaka.
(Image credit: Baba Chews / Facebook)
This artisanal ice cream parlour sees snaking lines for its botanical-inspired gelato creations. If you’re lucky to score a seat in this small cafe, snap up a thyme-infused waffle cone with one or two scoops of ice cream. Popular flavours included white chrysanthemum with cacao nibs and strawberry basil.
(Image credit: Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique / Facebook)
Bee hoon, the staple at humble food stalls, gets brazen at Cheeky. The chain was founded by Darwin Wong, previously of French restaurant Beurre and modern izakaya Jidai, who uses a Sarawak variety that is silkier and holds flavours better. The signature is laden with clams, meatballs, and minced meat, and comes with a charcoal youtiao to soak up the smoky broth. Other options range from dry bee hoon to toppings of braised pork.
(Image credit: Cheeky Bee Hoon / Facebook)
Chin Mee Chin dates back to 1925 when founder Tan Hui Dong set up a coffee shop and ran a bread delivery service. As the Eurasian community grew, the business expanded into traditional Eurasian pastries such as sugee cake and cream horn, which have become their specialties. Still family-owned, Chin Mee Chin has become a popular spot for the quintessential kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs, and Nanyang coffee, together with baked goods like otah bun and chocolate peanut butter tart.
(Image credit: Chin Mee Chin Confectionery / Facebook)
This traditional bakery, tucked in the basement of Katong Shopping Centre, is famous for the old-school banana pie — a homely treat with a flaky crust, stuffed with caramelised banana slices. Dona Manis also has other popular bakes like cream puffs and chocolate tarts.
(Image credit: @truffats / Instagram)
Soki Wu harboured dreams of becoming an actor, but his family’s chicken rice stall, which started in 1988 at People’s Park Complex and moved to Katong Shopping Centre, eventually won out. Wu took over in 2019 and refined their recipes, and the business remains highly popular today for its tender chicken, as well as sides of achar and salted fish bean sprouts. However, his passion for the limelight has not been diminished: Wu was given a supporting role in a Chinese-language comedy show, and has a large following on TikTok.
(Image credit: @foodventureswithj / Instagram)
Lower East Side is not your typical Mexican joint, and they are not shy about it. Dishes like ancho pulled pork burrito is slathered with sambal mayo salsa, and tacos are filled with Jamaican-style grilled chicken. The restaurant has a spiciness metre with a warning that the upper levels are “dangerous,” and offers a one-for-one deal on frozen margaritas during the weekends.
(Image credit: Lower East Side / Facebook)
Katong Bakery & Confectionery in the iconic Red House is no more, but new tenants Micro is a worthy replacement. The brand prioritises traceable, single-origin grains that they do sourdough style, which involves a 16-hour fermentation and a high baking temperature to develop a dark crust. Besides selling take-home loaves, Micro has a small dine-in brunch menu with avocado tartine and grilled four-cheese sandwich.
(Image credit: Micro bakery & kitchen / Facebook)
Sin Hoi Sai is a holdout against Katong’s relentless gentrification. The restaurant serves charmingly unpretentious tze char food such as chilli crab, sambal stingray, barbecued squid, and cereal prawns, to be washed down with fresh coconut and bottles of beer. They also have specialities like Guinness pork ribs and stir-fried clams with garlic.
(Image credit: @nozomiichka / Instagram)
For a taste of different steaks side-by-side, there’s Stirling. The restaurant and butchery sells 10 different cuts, including tomahawk, rump, and T-bone, which are grilled over charcoal and served with their homemade herb sauce. Prices are affordable too, from the S$9.90++ flank steak value meal to the steak buffet, which tops out at S$35++ per person.
(Image credit: Stirling Steaks / Facebook)
The now-shuttered Italian restaurant La Barca has been reincarnated as Volare, a more casual outfit at the Odeon Shopping Complex. The concept now has items like pasta and pizza for sharing. Diners can also expect quality meats at affordable prices, such as Black Angus Fiorentina steaks. There’s also an impressive list of Italian white, red, and sparkling wines to go for.
(Image credit: Volare)
At this old-school shop, diners can find a variety of handmade Hakka-style yong tou fu. Ingredients are prepared fresh every day, generously stuffed with a filling of fish and prawn. The restaurant offers the option to have the dishes dry or with soup, to be enjoyed with a bowl of rice and black bean sauce.
Choice Cuts is a little cafe that doubles up as a bar and records shop that’s hidden within co-working space MOX. Forget the minimalist interiors of today’s cafes, this hideout is a cosy spot with dim lights, wooden furnishings and funky vibes around. Besides artisanal coffees and teas, Choice Cuts also offers a rotating selection of craft beers from around the globe.
Firebake Bakehouse and Restaurant boasts two wood-fired ovens in which it bakes its sourdough bread. Organic flour, sourced from Western Australia, and filtered water is used to ensure a quality bake. There are four types of sourdough to try: the original Wave, the Field with wholemeal flour, the aromatic Rock with rye and the Valley with dried fruits. Stay for dinner and try out the bread platter before deciding which one to get.
Formerly a ramen bar, Jimoto has now been rebranded as an omakase restaurant. The 14-seater restaurant is led by chef Takahiro Sato, formerly of Hashida and Melbourne’s Kakizaki. Like most omakase restaurants, Jimoto imports most of the seafood and other ingredients from Japan. The menu often rotates based on what’s available in the markets. Diners can expect well-priced menus, starting from $55++, and a good mix of raw and cooked dishes.
This mod Sin cafe has made a name for its locally-inspired cakes, such as a pulut hitam-inspired cake or the dar dar mille crepe. Its savouries are worth exploring as well. Despite the fusion label, Sinpopo strives for authenticity — with a few modern updates — in their cooking. Their popular nasi lemak is done the traditional way, for instance, accompanied by new touches such as rojak slaw, sambal fishballs and an onsen egg.
Strong Flour is a casual modern Italian diner hidden at the back of the neighbourhood mall, Katong V. As its name suggests, the restaurant is adamant on using the best flour for its handmade pizzas and pasta. Strong Flour does its pasta fresh every day and offers the usual slew of spaghetti, fettuccine and ravioli. Try the carbonara pappardelle which is made with pancetta and egg yolk. If you’re feeling hungry, the pizzas are worth your while too.
This North Indian restaurant has been a regular on the Bib Gourmand lists. The menu sees a mix of traditional and modern Indian dishes. Popular items here are dishes from the tandoor, such as fresh-baked naans, chicken tikka and tandoori gobi.