The 12 restaurants and cafes for the best food in Katong

A landmark since the 19th century, Katong continues to prevail as a culinary destination thanks to these restaurants and cafes that serve the best food there.

Katong started to see development in the 1820s when the British began building a marine yard there. The area also fronted the sea until the the late 1960s, when land reclamation gave birth to the Marine Parade neighbourhood.

Today, people are mainly drawn to Katong’s row of restored shophouses on East Coast Road, where traditional eateries still preserve the old school charm. There is Dona Manis Cake Shop, famous for its banana pie. Chin Mee Chin is popular for its kaya toast and Eurasian pastries. At Sin Hoi Sai, tze char staples like chilli crab and sambal stingray cover most tables, and Katong Mei Wei is a popular, family-owned chicken rice stall.

Modern restaurants and cafes are also jostling for space. Micro has taken over the iconic Katong Bakery & Confectionery to sell sourdough loaves made with single-origin, traceable grains. Lower East Side Taqueria does burritos with sambal mayo salsa. Birds of Paradise continues to see lines out the door waiting for its botanical-inspired gelato, and Stirling Steaks prides itself on offering 10 cuts of beef, and a steak buffet. Discover them below.

12 restaurants and cafes for the best food in Katong