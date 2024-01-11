KEK Seafood’s Safra Punggol outlet is a visual and culinary feast of Singapore icons

Have your hor fun at an old school bus top at Keng Eng Kee (KEK) Seafood, which has designed its latest Punggol outlet with symbols of Singapore’s urban landscape.

The homegrown restaurant chain’s third location at Safra Punggol showcases the country’s past and present landmarks from public transport to playgrounds, which are meant to reflect Singapore’s rapidly changing facade.

On KEK Seafood Punggol’s menu are new and exclusive dishes alongside signature items, including its popular Moonlight horfun and hae bee hiam fried ice cream.

Originally from Alexandra Village, KEK Seafood has received local and international acclaim such as the Michelin Guide Plate from 2016 to 2023, and Makansutra Food Guide 2020 It was included in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ Essence of Asia 2021, and named in the Top 50 World Street Food Masters 2017.

The family-owned chain was also featured on TV series such as Netflix’s ‘Street Food: Asia’ and CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.’

Safra Punggol is KEK Seafood’s third location after Tampines, and the Singapore-inspired design features an entrance similar to the platform at Punggol MRT station. Other elements include a bus stop from the 1980s, an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) sign, and floors painted with road signage.

Local artists Sufian Hamri – better known as TraseOne, and Tiffany Yao painted a mural of children playing beside a Dragon Playground, a common feature in HDB neighbourhoods during the 1970s.

KEK Seafood Punggol has exclusive dishes like fresh tiger prawns, clams, mushrooms, and vermicelli slathered with KEK’s homemade sauce and served on a sizzling platter. Otah charcoal fried dough fritters see smoked otak-otak sandwiched between charcoal youtiao and served with a crisp salad.

The restaurant also serves an updated version of its popular Moonlight hor fun. Here, it arrives in a sizzling claypot with smoky rice noodles, Chinese sausage, prawns, and sliced fish, and topped with a runny egg yolk. It joins other favourites including coffee pork ribs, marmite chicken, curry sliced pork, and claypot pork liver.

A new dessert item is the cereal hae bee hiam fried ice cream. Dried shrimp sambal brings an umami contrast to the sweetness of ice cream, and the mixture is folded into a cereal pastry shell and deep-fried.

KEK Seafood @ Safra Punggol is located at 9 Sentul Cres, #02-01, Singapore 828654.

(Hero and featured images credit: Keng Eng Kee Seafood)