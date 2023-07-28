Hainanese kueh, turtle soup, and Michelin-backed fishballs: These hawker stalls serve the best food at Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre.

Built in the 1970s, the hawker centre is in the bowels of Lorong 7 Toa Payoh and far off the tourist trail. Neighbourhood landmarks like Sri Vairavimada Kaliamman Temple and Lian Shan Shuang Lin Monastery surround it, as do Toa Payoh Polyclinic. CBD, this is most certainly not.

Yet Michelin deemed Kim Keat Palm worthy of a visit, and awarded Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle and Lixin Chao Zhou Fishball Noodle with a Bib Gourmand in 2023. A constantly long line snakes from Lai Heng thanks to its affordable mixed vegetable rice. Likewise outside Min Kee, which draws diners with its rendition of Tanjong Rhu wanton noodles.

Dishes vanishing rapidly from Singapore can also be found here. Kok Kee does claypots of herbal turtle soup, while Hainan Cuisine & Snacks continues its founder’s speciality of yi bua, a Hainanese kueh. Halal-certified Japanese food can be found at Oiishii Corner, and Dove Desserts keeps it traditional with their homemade Nyonya chendol. Discover them and more below.

Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre is located at 22 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310022.

(Hero and featured images credits: @limitedsky / Instagram; @hungryrayshoots / Instagram)

10 hawker stalls for the best food at Kim Keat Palm Food Centre