Le Matin Patisserie launches an all-day dining menu at ION Orchard

Le Matin Patisserie expands its repertoire at ION Orchard with the introduction of an all-day dining menu of classic French fare.

The new dishes ranges from appetisers, mains, and sides, to desserts, as well as brunch items.

Served from brunch to dinner every Wednesday to Sunday, the latest offerings represent owner Mohamed Al-Matin’s goal to offer a complete French dining experience at his Orchard Road cafe-restaurant.

What to expect at Le Matin Patisserie’s all-day menu at ION Orchard

Entrees from Le Matin‘s all-day dining menu include heart-shaped crab waffles dusted with umami crab tartare, to be dipped into smoked taramasalata. Breaded and deep-fried Fanny Bay oysters are paired with a Thai-inspired nam prik aioli, and French onion soup is accented with veal sauce and covered by crumbly brick pastry and creamy provolone.

For Le Matin Patisserie’s mains, the bistro classic steak frites makes an appearance, as well as moule marinière, or green-lipped mussels cooked in a clam broth and served with tempura enoki mushroom. There is also fish and chips with yuzu tartare and edamame mash, while an ox tongue bone marrow lasagna is layered with celeriac and gruyere bechamel sauce.

Supplementing the mains are sides of brown butter artichoke wedges and Brussel sprouts with aged balsamic glaze and parmesan. There is also the deceptively named bread and butter, which comprises of whole wheat milk bread with fermented porcini spread.

Le Matin Patisserie has also changed up its brunch options at ION. New items range from grilled Fremantle octopus and sea urchin with chimichurri and fromage blanc on a brioche puff pastry, to sourdough croissant holding together buttermilk fried chicken, red cheddar, and legumes.

This would not be Le Matin without desserts, and the all-day dining menu includes cashew tart with sheets of orange blossom filo pastry, and creme caramel pain perdu with vanilla ice cream. Chocolate souffle combines dark chocolate, hazelnut praline, and milk ice cream, and requires 20 minutes to prepare.

Le Matin has also expanded into corporate gifting. Some of the patisserie’s most popular items like the kouign amann, pain au chocolat, and escargot are now available in miniaturised formats, and sold in a box of 12.

Prices for the all-day dining menu hover around S$20++ for an appetiser, while mains range between S$35++ to S$43++ each. Desserts cost from S$15++ to S$20++ per dish.

The menu is available now from 11am to 2.30pm, and 6pm to 9pm.

2 Orchard Turn, #B2-49, Singapore 238801