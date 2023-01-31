Le Matin Patisserie fires up a brand-new French bistro brunch menu at ION Orchard

Known for his intricate and refined French pastries, Chef Mohamed Al-Matin continues to maintain this excellence for his brand-new brunch menu. Le Matin Patisserie, which previously popped up at Paragon and Raeburn Park, has finally settled down permanently at ION Orchard. This comes after the closure of its Robinson Road café-concept store that features equally luscious bakes and speciality coffee.

Le Matin Patisserie settles at ION Orchard

Opening on 1 February, the famed patisserie – literally translated as ‘the morning’ in French – signals a new dawn for the brand at this permanent flagship, as Le Matin Patisserie ION Orchard will see Chef Matin debut hot menus for brunch and dinner. Besides signature favourites, diners can look forward to an expanded menu of new pastries, hot mains, and desserts. The dinner menu will commence at a later date.

Before founding Le Matin, Chef Matin honed his skills as a fine pastry chef by working alongside Michelin-endorsed culinary greats. We’re talking legends like Adriano Zumbo of Adriano Zumbo Patisserie, Christopher Thé of Black Star Pastry, Andre Chiang of Restaurant Andre, and René Redzepi of Noma. After a 2-year stint as Noma’s pastry sous chef, he returned home to Singapore to share his passion for fine dining and patisserie via Le Matin Patisserie.

Brunch bliss

Le Matin’s new menu features uniquely conceptualises creations made from intricate techniques. The delicacies are both a treat for the eyes and tastebuds. For instance, choose between surf or turf to pair with Le Matin’s Brioche Feuilletée.

The former, Chutoro Brioche Feuilletée, spotlights sweet shoyu-cured chutoro fatty tuna accompanied with sea urchin butter. This creation is undeniably Japanese – as the protein rests on top of fragrant edamame mash and is completed with tangy pickled red onions and yuzu wasabi mayo.

On the other hand, Wagyu Brioche Feuilletée stars a prized marbled wagyu ribeye of MBS5+. The sliced tender red meat is cooked in smoked duck fat and blanketed over crispy shiso fritters with an onion marmalade slather to make for a truly impeccable pairing.

Black Truffle Scrambled Eggs Croissant might sound like a typical brunch dish, but the proof is in the pudding. Or in this case, croissant. Featuring eight whole grams of sliced black truffles on top of a burger-shaped round croissant, the decadent dish is stuffed with creamy scrambled eggs. Of course, truffle aioli and truffle paste reinforce the savouriness of this dish too.

All mains also comes with a side salad to refresh your palates in between bites.

Dessert heaven

Le Matin’s desserts are more than just sweet. Drawing out various flavours from raw ingredients, Chef Matin and his team develop depth in their creations without compromising on taste. We all know cheese belongs to the savoury camp, but for Fromage de vos Reves, an all-cheese-based dessert including rillat savarin mousse, reblochon creameux and comte sponge, hints of sweetness emerged when paired with the milk crumble glaze and creme fraiche ice cream.

Sake and cakes may be an uncommon couple but their union on Sake Lees & Macadamia Choux Bun is harmonious. Layered textures and flavours captivate upon the first bite thanks to the combination of crunchy white sable, fragrant Sake Lees mousse and macadamia praline centre. This petit gateau also benefits from its macadamia yuzu crunch base and yuzu-flavoured Sake Lees jelly topping.

Tart fans will find joy with Tarte Aux Noix de Cajou. This nutty confection, constructed from fragrant cashew custard, cashew nougatine and filo pastry, surprises with orange blossom-scented mulberries and Pedro Ximenez cream. A winning medley, we say.

In collaboration with Nylon Coffee Roasters, Le Matin will also offer an exclusive coffee blend Le Soleil at its ION Orchard outpost. Sporting hints of dried tropical fruits, bittersweet spices, and accents of dark chocolate, this mildly acidic coffee is the product of two single-origin coffee beans – El Huerta from Nicaragua and El Puente from Honduras. However, this batch is available in limited quantities and while stocks last in all of Le Matin’s coffee beverages. You also can grab a bag in a 200g coffee pack. Once exhausted, a new seasonal blend will be offered.

Visit Le Matin Patisserie at 2 Orchard Turn, #B2-49, Singapore 238801, and find out more about the offerings here.