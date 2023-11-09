Review: the banh mi is tiny at Vietnamese-inspired restaurant Lo Quay, and that’s ok

The restaurant Lo Quay, which loosely means ‘discover’ in Vietnamese, wants you to rethink what Vietnamese cuisine can be, starting with pho.

Instead of a massive bowl of soup, chef Quynh Brown’s version of pho bo arrived in a minuscule cup with Wagyu beef three ways: raw brisket, deep-fried honeycomb tripe, and omasum tripe, followed by a server tagging along to pour a rich broth table-side. No, you can’t have rice noodles, but here is a fried beef tendon cracker.

There is also the banh mi according to Lo Quay. Like pho, the sandwich was shrunk down into a bite-sized puff pastry. The restaurant calls it Iberico Wellington, or pork jowl, crackling, and liver pate slicked with kombu butter, then topped with Maggi seasoning demi glace and pickled Japanese cucumber. For a little authenticity, restaurant manager and head sommelier, Clement Masson, served it with beer. “My brother and I were travelling through Vietnam, and all he wanted to do was eat banh mi and drink beer,” he said.

Taking over the Amoy Street shophouse that once held California Republic, Lo Quay is Brown’s vision for new Vietnamese cuisine, which she mixes with Japanese and European cooking based on her 14 years at Nobu and Zuma.

This played out in Lo Quay’s five-course Discover menu (S$138++), which began with snacks like steamed oyster with slow-cooked bone marrow under a delicate Hollandaise sauce. Obsiblue prawn was brushed with XO sauce and dotted with crispy sticky rice. Jackfruit, rolled into a ball with tomato and tamarind, breaded and deep-fried, tasted surprisingly like a meatball.

Mains were a choice between lamb, sea bass, duck or beef, to be shared by two or more diners. The lamb chops had a sweet-spicy marinate of gula melaka and sambal belachan. The roasted duck breast was flambeed table-side, but the star was a luscious sauce made with 70 percent Vietnamese chocolate and hoisin.

For dessert, Vietnamese coffee, translated by Lo Quay into an espresso sponge with condensed milk, espresso cremeux, dulcey crunch, and Kahlua coffee liqueur parfait. Like the original, it had a syrupy jolt, strong enough for me to reconsider what Vietnamese food can be.

Lo Quay is located at 88 Amoy St, Singapore 069907.

(Hero and featured images credit: Lo Quay)