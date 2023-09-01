Hawker centres, Cajun seafood boil, and heaps of zi char: these restaurants and cafes serve the best food around MacPherson, Tai Seng, and Mattar.

Dotted by HDBs, industrial businesses, and corporate headquarters, the area is not as glamorous or historic as other eastern neighbourhoods like Katong and Geylang, but holds its own for having a wealth of dining options. It is also well-served by two MRT lines and three stations, with eating spots within walking distance.

A swath of restaurants are concentrated along MacPherson Road. For zi char staples, there is Crab At Bay and Yi Jia. From Quan Lai, kway chap and braised duck, and from Mortar & Pestle Society, pasta with local flavours. Sumptuous prawn noodles can be found at One Prawn & Co, and just off the street is The Boiler and its Louisiana-style seafood boil.

Between Mattar and MacPherson stations, two hawker centres are brimming with breakfast options, some served before the sun rises. Between them is Hippo Family Restaurant, a cozy spot for har cheong gai and other zi char staples. North of MacPherson station is Knots Cafe & Living, which does brunch fare in a lush surrounding.

Further up from Tai Seng station, Yu Cun presents a curry fish head with a thick, aromatic gravy. Then its over to the west of Mattar for riotous Bangkok nights at Super Thai. Find out more below.

(Hero and featured images credits: @theboilersg / Instagram; One Prawn & Co / Facebook)

Your guide to the best food around MacPherson, Tai Seng, and Mattar