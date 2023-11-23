Maison Boulud to debut in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands in early 2024

Celebrity chef Daniel Boulud is launching his French restaurant Maison Boulud in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) early next year.

The restaurant will serve refined southern French cuisine, as well as signatures from the original Maison Boulud in Montreal, Canada.

When Maison Boulud opens, Daniel Boulud‘s DB Bistro & Oyster Bar will close, but his new venue will retain certain popular dishes.

What to expect at Maison Boulud MBS in Singapore

Designed by award-winning interior design firm Joyce Wang Studio, Maison Boulud Singapore has echos of the French Riviera spread across two floors. There will be an outdoor area facing Marina Bay, a formal indoor dining room, a bar and lounge, and a private dining space for 12 people.

For food, diners can expect southern French dishes based on the seasons, as well as classics from Maison Boulud Montreal such as sole meuniere and cote de boeuf.

The restaurant, which will be open for lunch and dinner daily, will also serve signatures from DB Bistro & Oyster Bar, including its seafood platter.

While the menu for Maison Boulud MBS has not been announced, the Montreal location has all-day dining, starting with eggs Benedict and smoked salmon bagel for breakfast. During lunch, the restaurant offers a two- and three-course menu as well as individual items like burgers and cod with bok choy and a Singapore curry emulsion.

For dinner, Maison Boulud Montreal has pate en croute, a one-kilogram cote prime rib sourced from the premium Prince Edward Island farm, and desserts such as homemade ice cream and molten chocolate cake. They also serve an eight-course tasting menu.

On the weekends, the restaurant serves brunch fare like beef tartare, lamb shoulder, and egg parfait.

Executive chef Rémy Carmignani will be manning the kitchen at Maison Boulud MBS. Carmignani previously worked at Guy Savoy in Paris and Singapore, as well as Le Francais at Hotel La Mamounia in Marrakech.

When it opens in 2014, Maison Boulud Singapore will mark the second location of the brand, and its first international outpost since it opened in Montreal in 2012.

(Hero and featured images credit: Joyce Wang Studios)