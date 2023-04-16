Michelin Guide 2023: Best Bib Gourmand restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau today

Lifestyle Asia
16 Apr 2023 09:30 AM

Every spring, the Michelin Guide announces its list of the best restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau – tipping its hat to excellent value places to eat with its Bib Gourmands. The Michelin Bib Gourmand 2023 list is finally here, so we can dine on an affordable budget while tasting some of the best menus around Hong Kong and Macau. Think of three-course meals (drinks not included) for a maximum price of 400 HKD (in Hong Kong) or 400 Pataca de Macau (in Macau).

There are 72 entries (in Hong Kong and Macau) on the 2023 list with six new entries in Hong Kong to boot. It brings the overall list of inclusions in Hong Kong to 65. In addition, —these range from the likes of old-school hawkers to new-wave food joints. So, keep reading for the new entries on the list.  

6 new Bib Gourmand entries in Hong Kong for 2023

Fisholic (North Point)

This spot wins the Bib Gourmand award for its toothsome snacks and noodles made with fish. In addition to these specialities, there are flashy dishes such as deep-fried minced fish in the guise of fish skin nachos or French fries.

Address: Shop 14, G/F, Victor Court, 14-28 wang On Road, Fortress Hill, North Point, Hong Kong

Sai Kwan Lo Jo

This take-out-only joint aces traditional and novelty dishes with equal finesse. Seasonal, bright and unfussy, the menu features hand-made lai fun noodles in Sai Kwan style and deep-fried sticky rice dumpling with Iberico pork.

Address: Shop 18B, G/F, Man Yuen Building, 18 Man Yuen Street, Jordan, Hong Kong

Saya

Thai cooking with Isan leanings is what Saya does best, so await — with bated breath — the aromatic Khao Soy and Pla Phao, salt-crusted grilled fish.

Address: G701, G/F, Square Mile II, 18 Ka Shin St, Tai Kok Tsui, Hong Kong

Ship Kee

This eatery in Wan Chai offering Cantonese classics stands out for its fiery, chef-special, honey-glazed BBQ pork and prowess with dim sum. Here, the barbecue chef with over 40 years of experience whips up perfectly tender BBQ pork. Also, save some room for the steamed rice rolls with shrimp and Chinese chives that look like gems under a soft cover. 

Address: G/F, Pao Yip Building, 7 Ship Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward)

Every dish offered here is an amalgam of sweet, smoky, unique flavours. Think of delicious icy cold glass noodles dressed in chilli vinegar, topped with shredded cucumber, coriander, peas and ground peanuts. 

Address: G/F, 15 Cedar Street, Prince Edward, Hong Kong

Yi Jia 

This restaurant offering Shanghainese and Sichuanese classics is refreshingly unapologetic with its complex flavours and inspired preparations. Novelty creations such as Qili Zhuang drunken chicken in wine lees and Sichuan boiled fish are worth trying.   

Address: Shop G04, G/F, Lime Gala, 393 Shau Kei Wan Road, Shau Kei Wan, Hong Kong

Full list of Hong Kong Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants 2023

  1. Ah Chun Shandong – Dumpling 
  2. Ancient Moon – Singaporean and Malaysian 
  3. Ba Yi – Xinjiang 
  4. Both Street (Yuen Long) – Street Food 
  5. Brass Spoon (Wan Chai) – Vietnamese 
  6. Café Hunan (Western District) – Hunanese 
  7. Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow – Chiu Chow  
  8. Chiuchow Delicacies (North Point) – Chiu Chow 
  9. Congee and Noodle Shop – Noodles and Congee  
  10. Din Tai Fung (Causeway Bay)- Shanghainese 
  11. Din Tai Fung (Tsim Sha Tsui) – Shanghainese 
  12. Ding Ba (Choi Hung) – Street Food 
  13. Dragon Inn – Seafood 
  14. Eight Treasures – Noodles 
  15. Eng Kee Noodle Shop – Noodles 
  16. Eton – Shun Tak 
  17. Fisholic (North Point) NEW  Street Food 
  18. Fung Shing (North Point) – Shun Tak
  19. Glorious Cuisine – Cantonese 
  20. Hao Tang Hao Mian (Tai Wai) – Noodles 
  21. Ho To Tai – Noodles 
  22. Ju Xing Home – Cantonese  
  23. Kai Kai – Street Food 
  24. Kau Kee – Noodles 
  25. Kung Wo Beancurd Factory – Street Food 
  26. Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodles – Noodles 
  27. Kwan Kee Clay Pot Rice (Queen’s Road West) – Cantonese 
  28. Lau Sum Kee (Fuk Wing Street) – Noodles 
  29. Lin Heung Kui – Cantonese 
  30. Lucky Indonesia – Indonesian  
  31. Mak Man Kee – Noodles
  32. Megan’s Kitchen – Cantonese 
  33. Moon Tong Lok – Street Food 
  34. Nishiki – Japanese 
  35. Po Kee – Cantonese Roast 
  36. Meats – Putien (Causeway Bay) 
  37. Fujian Sai Kwan Lo Jo NEW  Street Food 
  38. Samsen (Sheung Wan) – Thai 
  39. Samsen (Wan Chai) – Thai 
  40. Sang Kee – Cantonese 
  41. Saya NEW   Thai 
  42. She Wong Leung – Cantonese 
  43. Shek Kee Kitchen – Cantonese 
  44. Ship Kee NEW  Cantonese 
  45. Shugetsu Ramen (Central) – Ramen 
  46. Sing Kee – Cantonese
  47. Sister Wah – Noodles 
  48. Sun Yuen Hing Kee – Cantonese Roast Meats 
  49. Tai Wai Dining Room (Tai Wai) – Cantonese 
  50. Tai Wing Wah – Cantonese 
  51. Tai Woo – Cantonese 
  52. Tak Kee – Chiu Chow 
  53. Takeya – Japanese 
  54. Tasty (Central) – Noodles and Congee 
  55. Tim Ho Wan (Sham Shui Po) – Dim Sum 
  56. Tin Hung – Cantonese Roast Meats 
  57. Trusty Congee King (Wan Chai) – Noodles and Congee
  58. Tsim Chai Kee (Wellington Street) – Noodles 
  59. Twins Liangpi Limited (Prince Edward) NEW  Street Food 
  60. Wang Fu (Central) – Dumplings 
  61. What To Eat – Taiwanese 
  62. Wing Lai Yuen – Shanghainese & Sichuan 
  63. Yi Jia NEW  Shanghainese & Sichuan 
  64. Yuan is Here (Western District) – Taiwanese 
  65. Yue Kee – Cantonese 

Full list of Macau Bib Gourmand restaurants:

  1. Chan Seng Kei – Cantonese 
  2. Cheong Kei – Noodles 
  3. Din Tai Fung (COD) – Shanghainese 
  4. IFTM Educational Restaurant – Macanese 
  5. Lok Kei Noodles – Noodles and Congee 
  6. Lou Kei (Fai Chi Kei) – Cantonese  
  7. O Castiço – Portuguese 

(Hero and featured image credit: @shipkeehk/Instagram)

Hong Kong Dining Michelin Guide eateries Michelin bib gourmand Hong Kong street food
Tania Tarafdar

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

