Michelin Guide Malaysia 2023: These first restaurants in Kuala Lumpur and Penang to gain stars

The first edition of the Michelin Guide in Malaysia has finally been unveiled, and our neighbouring country now joins fellow Southeast Asian nations like Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam covered by the group. Held on 13 December 2022 in Berjaya Times Square Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the star revelation occasion saw restaurants and chefs awarded with the coveted Michelin star rating.

After years of planning and numerous tedious processes, the 2023 edition will feature the cities of Kuala Lumpur and Penang — honouring the special talents in the industry, and the people that make the unique Malaysian F&B landscape the way it is. All the restaurants selected are decided based on personality of the chef expressed on a plate, consistency over time and across menu, cooking styles, harmony of flavours, as well as quality of ingredients.

The Sommelier Award goes to Mahamad Hafiz Bin Abdullah from DC. by Darren Chin while the Service Award is given to Leanne Lim from Dewakan. The Michelin Young Chef Award goes to Restaurant Au Jardin’s Lim Yan You.

Without further ado, check out the full list of restaurants who made it to the Michelin Guide Malaysia list for 2023.

Michelin Guide Malaysia 2023 entries

Bib Gourmand List 2023

During the ceremony in Berjaya Times Square Hotel, the Michelin Guide Malaysia revealed the 2023 Bib Gourmand List. On this edition’s list are 32 amazing spots — all selected for offering brilliant food without patrons having to break the bank.

The names from Kuala Lumpur and Penang consist of the likes of Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh, Aliyaa, Anak Baba, Communal Table by Gēn, Congkak, Dancing Fish, De Wan 1958, Hai Kah Lang, Huen Kee Claypot Chicken Rice, Hing Kee Bakuteh, Lai Fong Lala Noodles, Nam Heong Chicken Rice, Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng, Restoran Pik Wah, Sao Nam, Penang Road Famous Laksa, Rasa Rasa, Teksen, Theeni Pandarams, Tho Yuen, Wong Mei Kee, Wan Da Tou Assam Laksa, Bridge Street Prawn Noodle, Duck Blood Curry Mee, Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee, Ivy’s Nyonya Cuisine, Ming Qing Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow, Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay, Neighbourwood, Sardaaji, Taman Bukit Curry Mee, and Thara.

Michelin Guide Malaysia 2023 One Star Restaurants

This year’s list comprises four restaurants with one Michelin Star.

1. Dewakan (Kuala Lumpur)

2. DC by Darren Chin (Kuala Lumpur)

3. Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery (Penang)

4. Restaurant Au Jardin (Penang)

There you go! Congratulations to all the selected restaurants of the first ever Michelin Guide Malaysia. Are your favourite eateries on the list? For more information about the Michelin Guide, click here.

(All photos by Michelin)