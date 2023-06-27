The full list of restaurants in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2023

Five new restaurants were inducted into the Michelin Guide Singapore 2023 today, bringing this year’s total to 73.

The latest restaurants all received one star, which was announced at a live ceremony at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel.

Among the new entrants were Sushi Sakuta, contemporary restaurant Born, and modern European eatery Poise. Seroja pays tribute to the cuisines from the Malay Archipelago, and Willow combines Japanese cooking with regional influences.

There was no change among the three- and two-starred restaurants, which ranged from the French institution Les Amis to Thevar, which combined Indian flavours with European cooking.

Retaining their one star include Burnt Ends, Candlenut, Summer Palace, Marguerite, and Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, the only hawker stall with a star.

‘On behalf of my incredible team at Marguerite, we’re immensely honoured for the recognition we’ve received in this room tonight amongst Michelin’s finest,” said Marguerite chef and patron, Michael Wilson. “I can’t put into words how proud I am of my team’s hard work and dedication to their craft. They are the future stars of the hospitality world, and I feel privileged to mentor, guide, and empower them as we move forward together.”

Four special awards were also given out during the event. Kevin Wong of Seroja was presented with the Young Chef Award and Green Star sustainability recognition. Shoukouwa’s Desmond Wong was named as the winner of the Service Award, and Makoto Iwabuchi won the Sommelier Award.

The evening was not good news for all. Shisen Hanten dropped from two stars to one, while Shang Palace lose its place on the prestigious list.

Besides the 2023 Michelin stars, the Bib Gourmand winners were released last week, with 79 restaurants and eateries making it to the list. Among them are 17 new hawker stalls, including Hui Wei Chilli Ban Mian at Geylang Bahru Food Centre and Old Airport Road Food Centre‘s Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee.

Read on for the full list of The Michelin Guide Singapore 2023 (new entries are marked with a *).

The Michelin Guide Singapore 2023 restaurants

Three Michelin Stars

Exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey

Les Amis

Odette

Restaurant Zén

Two Michelin Stars

Excellent cooking that is worth a detour

Cloudstreet

JAAN by Kirk Westaway

Saint Pierre

Shoukouwa

Thevar

Waku Ghin

One Michelin Star

A very good restaurant

28 Wilkie Restaurant

Alma

Art di Daniele Sperindio

Béni

Born*

Braci

Buona Terra

Burnt Ends

Candlenut

Chef Kang’s

Cure

Cut by Wolfgang Puck

Esora

Euphoria

Hamamoto

Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle

Iggy’s

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)

Jag

La Dame de Pic

Labyrinth

Lei Garden

Lerouy

Ma Cuisine

Marguerite

Meta

Nae:um

Nouri

Oshino

Poise*

Putien (Kitchener Road)

Rêve

Rhubarb

Seroja*

Shang Palace – no more

Shinji (Bras Basah Road)

Shisen Hanten

Sommer

Summer Palace

Summer Pavilion

Sushi Ichi

Sushi Kimura

Sushi Sakuta*

Table65

Terra

Whitegrass

Willow*

(Hero and featured images credits: Seroja; Willow)