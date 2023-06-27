Min Jiang’s exclusive 10 hands Cantonese feast revives hits from the past

You know your siu mai from your lo bak go, but this 10 hands meal at Min Jiang promises much more than the usual suspects of Cantonese cuisine.

The Goodwood Park Hotel restaurant has once again teamed up with Singapore actor and food ambassador Moses Lim on 10 Hands Culinary Showcase: A Rediscovery of Cantonese Classics, featuring rarely-seen dishes made by five renowned chefs, some of them who came out of retirement for this event.

Running from 13 to 20 July 2023, the Cantonese dishes are spread across six- or eight-course menus available for lunch and dinner.

The most likely reason why many of these items are out of fashion is the amount of work they require – according to a Min Jiang representative, once last year’s edition ended, some chefs went on holiday immediately because they needed a break.

Baked stuffed crab shell, roasted Silver Hill Irish duck with sliced mango in sweet plum sauce (Image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)

For instance, chicken, celery, shiitake, and carrot are all equally portioned into tiny cubes, then stuffed into a delicately thin dumpling resembling a pomegranate. The dumpling is topped with sweet crab roe and served in a clean, umami superior stock.

Another is baked crab shell. A dish popular at Hong Kong wedding banquets in the 1960s and 70s, Sri Lankan crab is picked clean and combined with incredibly small bites of onion and shiitake. Packed into a crab head, it is baked with a bechamel-like cream sauce and crunchy bread crumbs. On the side are juicy slices of Silver Hill Irish duck with intensely sweet mango and tangy plum sauce.

Pan-fried dace fish arrives looking like chunky fishcake, but their appearance belies the labour required to prepare the dish. A delicacy from Guangdong’s Shunde district, the freshwater fish is deboned and blended into a paste. It is flavoured with orange peel and finely diced liver sausage, then stuffed back into the fish skin and fried.

(Seated left to right): Yim Yiu Wing, Chan Kwok, and Cheng Hon Chau. (Standing left to right): Chan Hwan Kee, Ho Chee Hee (Image credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)

In 2022, Min Jiang held a similar session with eight chefs, and ups it with one more talent this year. Returning from last year’s event are the 67-year-old Chan Kwok, who ran Hua Ting, and Min Jiang’s 50-year-old head chef, Chan Hwan Kee.

They are joined by the 65-year-old Yim Yiu Wing, formerly of the China Club at Capitol Tower, ex-Cherry Garden executive chef Cheng Hon Chau, who is 63 years old, and Min Jiang’s barbecue chef Ho Chee Hee. At 40 years old, Ho is the youngest of the five.

Certain dishes are shared between the six- and eight-course menus, while others are unique to the sets. A reservation of four to six people is needed for six courses, and the eight courses requires eight to ten people.

10 Hands Culinary Showcase: A Rediscovery of Cantonese Classics

13-20 July 2023

6 courses: S$138 per person, 4-6 people to dine

8 courses: S$168, 8-10 people to dine

Min Jiang, Goodwood Park Hotel, 7A &, 7B Dempsey Rd, 249684

(Hero and featured images credit: Goodwood Park Hotel)