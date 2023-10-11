Museum of Ice Cream names Singapore’s top 50 dessert places in the first Sweet Spots Guide

Hawker stalls and high-end restaurants made up the Museum of Ice Cream’s inaugural Sweet Spots Guide, which highlighted the top 50 dessert places in Singapore.
Announced on 10 October, the selection is comprised of over 10 cuisines types and a variety of dishes from ang ku kueh to kouign amann.
Dining establishments were awarded between one to three spoons, similar to Michelin’s stars, which was decided by anonymous judges.
There were ten three-spoon venues in the Sweet Spots Guide, including French bakery Le Matin Patisserie and plant-based ice cream chain, Kind Kones. Modern Singapore restaurant Rempapa was also praised for its kueh kosui with smoky gula melaka and grated coconut, and Yat Ka Yan Dessert got the nod for its durian chendol.
Among the 15 two-spoon winners were Catkin by Huishan, where chef Hui Shan’s serves dessert omakase with local influences. It was joined by Tiong Bahru Bakery, traditional Chinese dessert chain Mei Heong Yuen, and Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh, which has been making glutinous rice pastry since 1988.
Of the 25 establishments that received one spoon, modern Indian restaurant Adda was recognised for its gulab jamun cheesecake. Several venues in this category were also lauded for their sustainability efforts, such as Plain Vanilla bakery.
Backed by Singapore Tourism Board, the Museum of Ice Cream‘s Sweet Spots Guide initially opened for public voting in April 2023. A panel of local food experts then evaluated the nominations based on the number of votes, quality of taste, presentation, value for money, and repeat visit factor.
The Sweet Spots Guide divides into the dining establishments into north, east, west, and central areas, with the bulk of spots falling in the final category. Venues were listed with one to three dollar signs to signify their prices.
“The Sweet Spots guide shines the spotlight on the vibrant dessert scene here in Singapore where the focus is often on either the incredible variety of savoury foods or innovative bars and cocktails,” said Pirakash T, head of revenue and growth of Museum of Ice Cream’s parent company, Figure8. “We kickstarted this initiative with the support of STB to bring people who love dessert together, and to bring recognition to the creators of the desserts we all love.”
The full Sweet Spots Guide can be found below or at this website. On 28 October 2023, five winners will appear at Museum of Ice Cream to showcase their desserts to the public. Tickets can be purchased here.
See below for the full Sweet Spots Guide 2023.
Sweet Spots Guide: 3 Spoons
2am: dessertbar
Birds of Paradise
Kind Kones
Rempapa
Sunday Folks
Tigerlily Patisserie
Yat Ka Yan Dessert
Sweet Spots Guide: 2 Spoons
Catkin by Huishan
Cotta
Creamier
Dessert Bowl
Holy Cow Creamery
Honeybee
Hvala
Ice Dessert
Ji De Chi Dessert
Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh
Mei Heong Yuen Dessert
Origin + Bloom
Pancake Cafe Belle-Ville
Si Chuan Dou Hua
Yhingthai Palace Restaurant
Sweet Spots Guide: 1 Spoon
Adda
Ah Chew Desserts
Awfully Chocolate
Fluff Stack
Four Seasons Cendol
Fruit Paradise
Garden Pastry & Cake
Granny’s Pancake
Island Creamery
K’s Keria
La D’oro
Lady M
Luna
Malaysia Boleh!
Nasty Cookie
Nesuto
Plain Vanilla
Udders Ice Cream
Smile Dessert Bugis
The Deli
Tom’s Palette
Yolé
White Marble
(Hero and featured images credits: Rempapa / Facebook; Le Matin Patisserie)