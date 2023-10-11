Museum of Ice Cream names Singapore’s top 50 dessert places in the first Sweet Spots Guide

Hawker stalls and high-end restaurants made up the Museum of Ice Cream’s inaugural Sweet Spots Guide, which highlighted the top 50 dessert places in Singapore.

Announced on 10 October, the selection is comprised of over 10 cuisines types and a variety of dishes from ang ku kueh to kouign amann.

Dining establishments were awarded between one to three spoons, similar to Michelin’s stars, which was decided by anonymous judges.

There were ten three-spoon venues in the Sweet Spots Guide, including French bakery Le Matin Patisserie and plant-based ice cream chain, Kind Kones. Modern Singapore restaurant Rempapa was also praised for its kueh kosui with smoky gula melaka and grated coconut, and Yat Ka Yan Dessert got the nod for its durian chendol.

Mini pastries from Le Matin’s corporate gifting set (Image credit: Le Matin Patisserie)

Among the 15 two-spoon winners were Catkin by Huishan, where chef Hui Shan’s serves dessert omakase with local influences. It was joined by Tiong Bahru Bakery, traditional Chinese dessert chain Mei Heong Yuen, and Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh, which has been making glutinous rice pastry since 1988.

Of the 25 establishments that received one spoon, modern Indian restaurant Adda was recognised for its gulab jamun cheesecake. Several venues in this category were also lauded for their sustainability efforts, such as Plain Vanilla bakery.

Backed by Singapore Tourism Board, the Museum of Ice Cream‘s Sweet Spots Guide initially opened for public voting in April 2023. A panel of local food experts then evaluated the nominations based on the number of votes, quality of taste, presentation, value for money, and repeat visit factor.

Adda’s gulab jamun cheesecake (Image credit: ADDA Singapore / Facebook)

The Sweet Spots Guide divides into the dining establishments into north, east, west, and central areas, with the bulk of spots falling in the final category. Venues were listed with one to three dollar signs to signify their prices.

“The Sweet Spots guide shines the spotlight on the vibrant dessert scene here in Singapore where the focus is often on either the incredible variety of savoury foods or innovative bars and cocktails,” said Pirakash T, head of revenue and growth of Museum of Ice Cream’s parent company, Figure8. “We kickstarted this initiative with the support of STB to bring people who love dessert together, and to bring recognition to the creators of the desserts we all love.”

The full Sweet Spots Guide can be found below or at this website. On 28 October 2023, five winners will appear at Museum of Ice Cream to showcase their desserts to the public. Tickets can be purchased here.

See below for the full Sweet Spots Guide 2023.

Sweet Spots Guide: 3 Spoons

2am: dessertbar

Birds of Paradise

Dolcetto

Kind Kones

Le Matin Patisserie

Rempapa

Sunday Folks

Tarte by Cheryl Koh

Tigerlily Patisserie

Yat Ka Yan Dessert

Sweet Spots Guide: 2 Spoons

Catkin by Huishan

Cotta

Creamier

Dessert Bowl

Holy Cow Creamery

Honeybee

Hvala

Ice Dessert

Ji De Chi Dessert

Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh

Mei Heong Yuen Dessert

Origin + Bloom

Pancake Cafe Belle-Ville

Si Chuan Dou Hua

Tiong Bahru Bakery

Yhingthai Palace Restaurant

Sweet Spots Guide: 1 Spoon

75 Ah Balling Peanut Soup

Adda

Ah Chew Desserts

Awfully Chocolate

Fluff Stack

Four Seasons Cendol

Fruit Paradise

Garden Pastry & Cake

Granny’s Pancake

Island Creamery

K’s Keria

La D’oro

Lady M

Luna

Malaysia Boleh!

Nasty Cookie

Nesuto

Plain Vanilla

Udders Ice Cream

Smile Dessert Bugis

The Deli

Tom’s Palette

Yolé

White Marble

(Hero and featured images credits: Rempapa / Facebook; Le Matin Patisserie)