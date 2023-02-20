10 best cafés and restaurants to visit in Redhill and Bukit Merah

Compared to its well-known neighbour Tiong Bahru, the Redhill and Bukit Merah precinct is often perceived as a quaint mature suburban residential town with storied shops that have loyally served its residents for years. But many modern cafés and restaurants have made this neighbourhood their home in recent years due to its rustic charm.

Where is Redhill and Bukit Merah in Singapore?

Redhill and Bukit Merah are in the southernmost part of Singapore’s Central Region and the city centre’s fringe. Redhill is directly accessible via the MRT on the East-West line. But most shops are scattered all around under HDB estates, which means that you’ll have to explore on foot. The core of Bukit Merah is reachable by bus only and the district is neighbours with Tiong Bahru and Alexandra.

What’s interesting about these neighbourhoods?

Gazetted as a mature estate by the Singapore Government, Redhill and Bukit Merah are filled with residential HDB buildings and heritage shops. Entrepreneurial individuals have recognised its charm, setting up some of the best cafes and restaurants in the neighbourhoods, injecting youthful energy to revitalise this district.

(Fun fact: Bukit Merah is the Malay translation for Redhill – ‘Bukit’ is hill, and ‘Merah’ is red.)

Speciality coffee roasters Alchemist brews fragrant hot cuppas deep in the Bukit Merah industrial zone. Another reputable homegrown coffee brand, Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee, operates a cafe while continuing their business as a coffee bean wholesaler. They also supply their unique blends to various F&B eateries in Singapore.

Meanwhile, lovers of durian should head to Durian Lab Cafe. Owned by Ah Seng Durian, you can be sure to taste quality imports of the sweet delicacy here. But first, have a meal at Abundance. This Taiwanese-style cafe offers Taiwan’s representative street foods like Gua Bao and bite-sized snacks such as Dumplings in Red Chilli Oil and Prawn Toast to share.

Who says a mature estate is unexciting? Rediscover the charming neighbourhoods by eating your way through speciality eateries ranging from modern zi char to a flashy Thai Bistro and Bar. Read on for the best places to eat in Redhill and Bukit Merah.

(Hero and feature images credits: Alchemist/Website)

10 best cafes and restaurants to visit in Redhill and Bukit Merah