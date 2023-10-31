NewJeans x McDonald’s collab meal will kick off in Singapore on 2 November

After rolling out in various Asia countries like Taiwan, Malaysia, and most recently, Hong Kong, the NewJeans x McDonald’s collaboration will commence in Singapore on November 2.

In a series of teasers released yesterday and today (October 30 and 31) via social media and the official McDonald’s app, McDonald’s teased that “something NEW is coming your way” and “What’s your ETA?” featuring the unmistakable NewJeans rabbit mascot.

The latter quote referenced the five-member K-pop group’s lyrics to ‘ETA’, taken from their sophomore EP, ‘Get Up’, released earlier this year.

Any McDonald’s app set to the Singapore region also featured two squares spotlighting the packaging for the NewJeans x McDonald’s collaboration and the date ‘”2 Nov 2023″ with the said rabbit wearing a red McDonald’s visor.

NewJeans x McDonald’s collaboration: Menu details, unique packaging, and more

Similar to selected markets that had experienced the NewJeans x McDonald’s collaboration, the Singapore region is expected to offer a special meal in a bespoke packaging design.

The food and beverage packaging will feature 8-bit graphic icons of the McDonald’s signature arches logo, bunny mascot, and various fast food items.

While nothing has been revealed on the campaign’s signature food item, the dish will likely be chicken-based. The signature food item varied for each market – Hong Kong featured the smoked sauce-enhanced McCrispy Classic chicken burger, while Malaysia had spicy chicken wraps and burgers with hashbrowns. Stay tuned for more updates.

In other markets, this partnership also involved a Chicken Dance Competition, which encouraged the public to mimic dance moves showcased by NewJeans and post them on social media afterwards.

Earlier this year, fast food giant McDonald’s announced they intend to release the NewJeans x McDonald’s collaboration meal across ten different Asia markets. This partnership started earlier in July in South Korea.

Who is NewJeans?

South Korean girl group NewJeans officially debuted in July 2022 under the music label ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation (BTS’ record and management label). They consist of five members – Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

The group’s music leans toward 1990s pop and R&B (think Aaliyah and En Vogue) and they achieved mainstream success upon debuting with their number one hit, ‘Attention’.

(All image credit: McDonald’s)