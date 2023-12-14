13 best restaurants and cafes at One Holland Village to visit today

Holland Village has always been a popular destination for west-siders seeking good restaurant and bar options, but the opening of One Holland Village has significantly expanded the food and drink offerings. From Taiwanese charcoal-grilled toast to sourdough bomboloni, here is your guide to the best restaurants and cafes at One Holland Village.
The shopping mall made its debut earlier this December along with many dining establishments. The variety is extensive, ranging from regional Chinese and Vietnamese cuisines to contemporary Japanese food and pet-friendly cafes.
Gingkyo by Kinki is one of them. An offshoot of the buzzy restaurant and bar at Fullerton Bay, the new concept takes cues from Japan and the world to create unusual but tasty dishes like an arancini-onigiri mashup. Fireplace by Bedrock is the steakhouse‘s idea of serving food all kissed by the grill, from bone marrow toast to lemon pound cake.
For pizzas, there is Extra Virgin. The restaurant takes the most basic of ingredients and transforms them into sublime pies spotting a golden, blistered crust. A buffet of hotpot favourites and meat skewers await at Hippot, and Xiang Xiang delivers the best of Hunan food.
Side by side these restaurants at One Holland Village are cafes. Plain Meredith is a dog-friendly example – they let them indoors – that serves all-day brunch. Joining it is Fong Sheng Hao, regularly named one of Taiwan‘s best breakfast spots for its charcoal-grilled toast, and Sourbombe’s new range of savoury bomboloni. If you ever found yourself in the vicinity of the hip enclave again, here’s where we recommend you go for the best food and drinks there.
One Holland Village is located at 7 Holland Village Way, Singapore 275748
(Hero and featured images credits: Ginkyo by Kinki)
13 best restaurants and cafes for food at One Holland Village
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /13
Extra Virgin Pizza’s sleight of hand is transforming Italian double zero flour, Californian tomatoes, and plenty of cheese into Neapolitan-style pies with a golden, crispy crust. There are flavours like Aloha’m with pineapple slow-cooked in Parma ham fat, and Peace Be Ragu spotting beef, pork sausage, and soppressata. White pizzas are represented by The Breakfast Club: artichoke cream, guanciale, slow-cooked egg, and pecorino romano.
(Image credit: Extra Virgin Pizza)
2 /13
Steakhouse chain Bedrock debuts a new concept called Fireplace, which offers a concise menu of appetisers, mains, and desserts all touched by an open wood-fire grill. Bone marrow is spread on toasted brioche, and Dirty Duck is marinated with Sichuan peppercorn and cumin, then finished on the grill. For mains, there is the crispy pork belly and Wagyu tomahawk steak, and all large portions come with house-made sauces such as the smoky apple ketchup, and green chilli relish with cincalok. Bedrock’s signature mac and cheese is also a highlight, along with desserts including lemon pound cake and spice rum pineapple.
(Image credit: Fireplace by Bedrock)
3 /13
Regularly named one of Taiwan’s best breakfast joints, Fong Sheng Hao has made waves with its charcoal-grilled toast slathered with quality butter. They come in savoury options like soy-stewed pork, and hash brown with cheese, and also sweetened with condensed milk and peanut butter. There is braised pork rice on the menu after 11am, and milk tea.
(Image credit: Fong Sheng Hao 豐盛號 Singapore / Facebook)
4 /13
Contemporary Japanese restaurant Kinki takes a popular Tokyo autumn tradition and brings it to Singapore in the form of its latest concept. Inspired by the city’s gingko festival, the dishes are done in a similar vein to the cosmopolitan city, blending both local and international influences. Amela tomatoes miso toast sees the fruit layered over sakura mascarpone tofu and brushed with cajun miso, while kimchi onigiri arancini remixes the Italian classic with deep-fried kimchi rice, gorgonzola, seaweed, and kimchi aioli.
For mains, the Okonomi-Rosti switches out the traditional pancake base for shredded potatoes, and The Best of Toyosu Market is a chirashi rice bowl blanketed under truffle shavings and a topping of caviar. Then sip on cocktails such as the Pisco Sour-inspired Japonica, and Blackout, a Negroni-derivative with charcoal-infused shochu, Campari, and sweet vermouth.
(Image credit: Ginkyo by Kinki)
5 /13
Can hotpot be cool? Hippot certainly thinks so: its Liang Seah Street location is swathed in a brilliant blue, and they sell graphic tees and caps that would not be out of place in Bugis’s trendiest clothing stores. Take your pick from one of ten soup bases such as tom yam and Sichuan peppercorn with butter, followed by a buffet of meat skewers and the usual hotpot suspects. Prices are affordable too, starting from S$24.90++ on weekdays.
(Image credit: @jojo_lai / Instagram)
6 /13
Ishiro is an eatery popular for its affordable Japanese rice bowls. Toppings include meats like aburi chashu and grilled chicken to seafood such as unagi and salmon, all of which come with an onsen egg. They also serve udon accompanied by tempura, and sides of chicken karaage, potato croquette, mentaiko fries, and tamagoyaki.
(Image credit: Ishiro / Facebook)
7 /13
From a hawker stall to multiple outlets around Singapore, Lau Wang is a homegrown brand driven by their success in selling claypot dishes. They have now gone upscale with the Legacy concept, which does modern twists to classics like sesame oil chicken, braised eggplant with minced meat, sliced fish with bitter gourd, and ngoh hiang.
(Image credit: Lau Wang Claypot / Facebook)
8 /13
Sushi Tei gets fancy with its other Japanese concept, Matsukiya. The restaurant focuses on kushiyaki grilled over binchotan that spans hormone-, cage- and antibiotic-free chicken, Miyazaki wagyu ribeye, and foie gras. More filling items come in the form of donabe, udon, and ramen, or opt for the M’ Experience tasting menu.
(Image credit: Matsukiya / Facebook)
9 /13
Take your furry friends to the pet-friendly Plain Meredith. The cafe serves all-day brunch dishes like steak and eggs and a breakfast platter, together with larger portions such as tagliatelle lamb ragu and grilled barramundi. For your pets, which are allowed indoors, they have a menu created just for them.
(Image credit: Plain Meredith / Facebook)
10 /13
At One Holland Village, Sourbombe expands its range of bomboloni into savoury territory. The fluffy doughnuts now come in guises like chilli crab with sakura ebi breadcrumbs, and baby scallops with kimchi and cheese. Other creations include Japanese salted butter rolls called shio pan filled with kombu shio and jalapeno cheese, and pet-friendly options such as Dobeedoonuts, a doughnut-shaped peanut butter and banana treat.
(Image credit: Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery)
11 /13
Sichuan, Dongbei, and Shandong cuisines feature strongly among regional Chinese restaurants in Singapore, less so for Hunan. For Xiang Xiang, they make the mountainous southern province their focus with a selection of dishes from fish with pickled vegetable to century egg with chilli. The food, like Iberico pork with screw pepper, can be fiery but it is Hunan food at its finest.
(Image credit: 湘香湖南菜 XIANG XIANG / Facebook)
12 /13
Vietnamese classics come to the fore at Vietsmith. There is the classic beef pho packed with various cuts, to fancier versions made with Wagyu beef. Spring rolls and grilled Saigon chicken with broken rice round out the menu, then sip on a bracing Vietnamese coffee to fortify your day.
(Image credit: Vietsmith)
13 /13
Chateraise, known for its fancy desserts, gets even more extravagant at Yatsudoki. The chain’s more premium concept offers freshly baked confectionery from pies to financiers, even lower-carb options rich chocolate cake, and caramel nuts pudding. The cafe also does seasonal offerings featuring the best produce of the moment, from strawberry to muscat grape.
(Image credit: Yatsudoki)