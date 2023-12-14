13 best restaurants and cafes at One Holland Village to visit today

Holland Village has always been a popular destination for west-siders seeking good restaurant and bar options, but the opening of One Holland Village has significantly expanded the food and drink offerings. From Taiwanese charcoal-grilled toast to sourdough bomboloni, here is your guide to the best restaurants and cafes at One Holland Village.

The shopping mall made its debut earlier this December along with many dining establishments. The variety is extensive, ranging from regional Chinese and Vietnamese cuisines to contemporary Japanese food and pet-friendly cafes.

Gingkyo by Kinki is one of them. An offshoot of the buzzy restaurant and bar at Fullerton Bay, the new concept takes cues from Japan and the world to create unusual but tasty dishes like an arancini-onigiri mashup. Fireplace by Bedrock is the steakhouse‘s idea of serving food all kissed by the grill, from bone marrow toast to lemon pound cake.

For pizzas, there is Extra Virgin. The restaurant takes the most basic of ingredients and transforms them into sublime pies spotting a golden, blistered crust. A buffet of hotpot favourites and meat skewers await at Hippot, and Xiang Xiang delivers the best of Hunan food.

Side by side these restaurants at One Holland Village are cafes. Plain Meredith is a dog-friendly example – they let them indoors – that serves all-day brunch. Joining it is Fong Sheng Hao, regularly named one of Taiwan‘s best breakfast spots for its charcoal-grilled toast, and Sourbombe’s new range of savoury bomboloni. If you ever found yourself in the vicinity of the hip enclave again, here’s where we recommend you go for the best food and drinks there.

One Holland Village is located at 7 Holland Village Way, Singapore 275748

(Hero and featured images credits: Ginkyo by Kinki)

13 best restaurants and cafes for food at One Holland Village