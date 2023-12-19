Where to get your panettone fix in Singapore this Christmas 2023

From the classic to one inspired by a classic cocktail, here is where to get panettone in Singapore this Christmas 2023.
Panettone is a type of sweet bread that originated in northern Italy. Preparing it is similar to baking sourdough bread – the dough needs to be proofed over a few days – and the technique gives rise to its characteristic puffy shape, mushroom-like dome, and fluffy crumb. Ingredients typically range from fruits like candied orange and raisin to chocolate. It is also common to see panettone flavoured with Italian wines.
Like fruit cakes, panettone is traditionally served around Christmas, and establishments from Italian restaurants to artisanal bakeries are offering them in Singapore for 2023. One of the oldest purveyors is Da Paolo Gastronomia, which hands it over to their bakers in Italy to make them. Similarly, The Providore has collaborated with historic Italian producer Albertengo on a large variety of panettone.
Closer to home, Ami Patisserie is making panettone with Japanese sensibilities this Christmas 2023, including one that tastes like an Espresso Martini. Tigerlily Patisserie offers a classic chocolate version in their festive bundle, while The Fullerton Hotel combines it with another quintessential Italian product: Nutella. For a classed-up rendition, there is the one-starred Art di Daniele Sperindio, which does panettone with saffron and a hint of pepper. Discover them below.
Six places for panettone in Singapore this Christmas 2023
For panettone by the way of Japan, there’s Ami Patisserie. Chef Makoto Arami makes his version with Japanese ingredients such as organic eggs and flour. He also developed his own recipe but adopted traditions like hanging the bread upside down after baking to maintain its shape and texture.
Two flavours are available: the original with raisins, and orange and lemon steeped in orange liqueur, and the Espresso Chocolate Panettone. Based on the Espresso Martini, Arami’s favourite cocktail, espresso is brewed from single-origin Ethiopian beans, and combined with Kahlua-soaked dried fruits, Haku vodka, and Valrhona 40% milk chocolate. It’s like having your cake and drinking it.
From S$72
Chef Daniele Sperindio applies his high-brow approach to his two panettone. The Classico Glassato is as traditional as it gets: candied fruits, an Italian citrus fruit called cedro, and the highly-prized saffron, all covered in a luscious glaze. The other is the Cioccolato e Amarene featuring triple chocolate, amarena cherry, and a hint of Sichuan pepper for a panettone that reaches across the world. Email to order.
S$80 each
Made by Da Paolo’s bakers in Italy, the new panettone Eccellente is packed with Egyptian dates, candied orange, and Sicilian citrus peels for a sweet and refreshing bite. The Classico comes in both regular and mini sizes – panettoncino, if you’re so inclined – and is filled with raisins and candied citrus peels. Dark chocolate chips stud the Cioccolato, while Prosecco contains a heavenly cream flavoured with Italy’s renowned sparkling wine.
From S$14.90
If you like your panettone truly Italian, The Fullerton Hotel has a Nutella rendition filled with the beloved hazelnut spread, joined by Valrhona Manjari 64% dark chocolate, and topped with hazelnuts. There is also the Classic, baked using the traditional method with festive spices, candied orange peel, raisins, and lemon. Sold at both The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel.
From S$18
The Providore worked with Italian baker Albertengo to bring its famed panettone here. It’s one of your rare chances to try different styles of the holidaytreat, from the Milan-styled Antica Ricetta to the Traditional Glazed, which hails from Piedmont. Other varieties feature various Italian wines, amarena cherry and chocolate, and Frutti di Bosco with strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blackcurrants, and blueberries.
From S$45
Tigerlily’s Yuletide Ensemble bundle has all sorts of delights from cookies to madeleines, but the highlight is the chocolate and hazelnut panettone. Made only when ordered, it is adorned with chunks of Valrhona dark chocolate, caramelised hazelnuts, and rum-soaked raisins for a fine taste of the season.
S$98
