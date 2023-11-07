Patisserie Cle’s new River Valley flagship store now has brunch and French pastries

Local bakery Patisserie Cle has unveiled a new flagship store in River Valley with a brunch menu to complement its popular French pastries.

The homegrown pastry brand has moved from its Lucky Heights location into a River Valley shophouse, and now serves breakfast dishes, croissant sandwiches, and weekend bread specials.

Patisserie Cle is also opening a cafe with a similar menu in Dairy Farm by the end of this year.

New items at Patisserie Cle’s River Valley location includes quiche Lorraine, egg salad croissant sandwich, and Super Food granola with dried fruit, nuts, and seeds.

There are also store exclusives like pesto chicken salad and seasonal quinoa salad with garlic butter miso mushroom, freshly chopped kale, and red and yellow peppers.

On the weekends, the eatery offers specials like garlic cheese bun and cheesy mushroom bun.

For sweets, the apple nutmeg cake is available only at Patisserie Cle River Valley, which pays tribute to the neighbourhood’s former past as a nutmeg plantation during the 19th century.

The new Tropico tart with mango, passionfruit, and coconut adds to Patisserie Cle’s range of French pastries, which includes lemon meringue tart, sesame passionfruit tart, and the signature Orh Blanc tart, a homage to the Teochew yam dessert.

Among the cakes are the Noisette, which combines dark chocolate, crunchy milk chocolate, and hazelnut. All Pistachio cake incorporates Italian roasted pistachios into a fluffy cake sponge, almond crunch, caramel, and mousse.

Many of these items will also be served at Patisserie Cle’s Dairy Farm outlet, which will open mid-December. Additionally, the cafe will have the Moo cake, a nod to Dairy Farm’s past as a milk production area.

Founded as an online pastry shop, Patisserie Cle was created by local pastry chefs Germaine Li and Joy Chiam, who met as roommates while studying at culinary arts school, Ferrandi Paris.

Li spent time at the three-Michelin-star restaurant Les Amis, while Chiam worked at the three-Michelin-star Joel Robuchon Restaurant. When Joel Robuchon closed, they teamed up to launch the bakery in 2018.

Named after the French word for ‘key’, the duo opened the first physical Patisserie Cle store at Paya Lebar, followed by a second location at Lucky Heights the following year. The Paya Lebar branch has closed, and the Lucky Heights outlet will be shut soon.

Patisserie Cle is located at 415 River Valley Rd, Singapore 248314.

(Image credit: Patisserie Cle)