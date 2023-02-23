Penfolds brings a taste of three-starred Mirzaur with a dinner at Cloudstreet

Singapore’s first Michelin Guide Young Chef Award winner and Mauro Colagreco protege Mark Tai is bringing a slice of Colagreco’s renowned Mirzaur at Tai’s restaurant Cloudstreet with Penfolds wines.

Tai has created a special menu inspired by his trip to Colagreco’s estate in France paired with seven top French and Australian wines from Penfolds’ range. The menu is available now until the end of May 2023.

Tai first landed on Michelin’s radar in 2021, when the then 33-year-old became the first Singaporean to receive the Young Chef Award. He was also at the helm of Cloudstreet when the restaurant received two stars last year.

As part of Penfolds’ Beyond the Flavour campaign, the Australian winery teamed up with Colagreco to mentor up-and-coming chefs. One of them was Tai, and he travelled to Mirazur’s home in Menton, France last November to learn about their philosophy.

“It was lovely to see the team at Mirazur working hand in hand with their local purveyors to allow such a wonderful relationship to prosper between chefs and their suppliers,” Tai said. “Colagreco instilled a culture of protecting the environment from reducing the use of plastic in the restaurant. He is also finding ways to educate the public and fellow chefs about preserving the environment and saving it for future generations.”

Back at Cloudstreet, Tai translated his experience into seven courses that go heavy on aromatics. The six snacks include blue lobster and macadamia tart with chamomile jelly, bergamot meringue with beetroot, and beef tartare covered by tororo kombu (dried kelp shavings), which perked up a fruity rosé champagne Penfolds created with champagne house Thiénot.

The next two dishes provided a study into two different styles of Penfolds chardonnay. Watermelon gazpacho with pickled vegetables and crunchy, bak kwa-like Spanish ham was paired with a smoky 2019 example from Adelaide Hills, while oyster with fermented pear juice and champagne vinegar was joined by a sharp 2018 Tasmanian chardonnay.

Other highlights include roasted quail with chestnuts – a Mirazur signature, Tai said – served alongside one of the Bordeaux wines resulting from Penfolds’ latest foray into France, a barbecued turbot with a lovely crab fat sauce accented by lemongrass and kaffir lime, and Tochigi A4 wagyu with soy sauce fermented for 14 months in-house, joined by the 2017 vintage of Grange, Penfolds’ flagship red wine.

“From the colours in Colagreco’s garden, the weather, the dishes that I savoured, and ingredients that I saw in their local market – these were some of the many things which I drew inspiration from for the menu that I developed,” Tai said.

The menu is priced at S$598++ per person. Reservations for a group of six will be served in Cloudstreet’s private dining room, and requires seven days advanced notice.

Penfolds Beyond the Flavours experience with Cloudstreet chef Mark Tai

Now till 31 May 2023, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 9pm

S$598++ per person

Call 6513 7868 or email to book.

